Anambra Police Command Launches Investigation into Alleged Extortion of N810,000 by Its Officer

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

The Anambra State Police Command has launched an investigation into the allegation of extortion hovering against one of its officers.

This is coming in response to the post that is currently trending on the social media, alleging that a yet-to-be-identified officer attached to the Onitsha Area Command extorted a whopping sum of eight hundred and ten thousand naira (810,000) fro a young man in the State.

Reacting to the allegation through a statement made available to newsmen on Tuesday, the Spokesperson of the Anambra State Police Command, SP Ikenga Tochukwu, adding that the Command has initiated steps to identify the alleged officer.

While noting that information about the incident has been escalated to Area Commander Onitsha for necessary actions; he further called on the victim to come to the Public Relations Office of the Command at the Police Headquarters, Awka, to provide information that will help in facilitating the necessary procedures involved in the investigation process.

The statement read: “Anambra State Police Command is aware of the information on X social media platform of the alleged extortion of the sum of Eight hundred and Ten thousand Naira only by a yet-to-be-identified officer of the Command and has initiated steps to identify the alleged officer, Information about the incident has been escalated to Area Commander Onitsha for necessary actions.

“Meanwhile, the Command also wishes to invite the victim to come to Police Command Headquarters, Awka at the Police Public Relations Office to help us with more information that will help in facilitating the necessary procedures involved in the process.

“Further details shall be communicated, please.”