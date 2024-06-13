It’s a Lie from the Pit of Hell — Igwe Emeka Refutes Saying Soludo Neglects Anambra North Senatorial Zone

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

The Traditional Ruler of Umueri community in Anambra-East Local Government Area of Anambra State, His Royal Majesty, Igwe Sir Ben Emeka has debunked, as a lie from the pit of hell, the trending publication alleging that he said the State Governor, Prof. Charles Chukwuma Soludo, has neglected the Anambra North Senatorial Zone in his administration’s distribution of infrastructural facilities.

It would be recalled that a media report surfaced on Thursday, June 13, quoting the Monarch as saying that the Governor concentrates his developmental efforts in the other senatorial zones in the State, neglecting the people of Anambra North Senatorial Zone.

The malicious publication also quoted the monarch as calling on the State House of Assembly to make laws that would mandate the Governor Soludo to distribute infrastructure equitably across the state so that no region or senatorial zone will feel deprived or neglected.

However, speaking in an interview with this reporter, Izunna Okafor; Igwe Emeka described the publication as fake and bunch of lies, emphasizing that he was grossly misquoted by the author of the publication, who published opposite of what he said.

According to him, Governor Soludo has unarguably been very equitable in his distribution of infrastructural developments, as evidences abound that he carries every part of the State along without neglection, contrary to the publication.

The monarch also cited some infrastructural developments so far carried in his own community, Umueri, and other parts of Anambra North Senatorial Zone by the Soludo Administration; hence, wondering where the publisher originated his lies from.

“I was misquoted, because the guy published opposite of what I said. I never said the Governor has neglected Anambra North or any part of the State.

“What I said during the interview is that the Governor is doing very well in distributing infrastructural developments across the state. I even used my community, Umueri, to give him an example, where I told him that the Governor has done renovation of hospital and brought it to a General Hospital standard.

“Moreso, Okpoko where the Governor has done many wonders now, and which is even the very first place he started work the very day he was sworn in, is part of Anambra North Senatorial Zone. So, how could I have said the Governor neglected Anambra North?” he wondered.

Continuing, he said “Currently in that Okpoko now, the Governor has done about 15 kilometers of road in Opoko, of which I am the contractor that handled it. He has also done General Hospital in Opoko; he has done a road in Ifite-Ogwarri (also in Anambra North), about 1.8 kilometers.

“And currently, he is also doing wonders in Fegge and other parts of Onitsha, maintaining the roads that leads from Omor to Omasi-Uno, also in the Anambra North. We have also seen his administration’s manifest interest in linking Ayamelum to Awka, giving Anambra West LG Headquarters -Mmiata Anam its first tarred road since its creation, building the first-ever quality road to Enugwu Otu-Mkpunando, among others.

“So, seeing all these, how on earth could I have said that the Governor is only working in the Anambra South or Central, while neglecting the Anambra North?”

Igwe Emeka further called on the members of the public to disregard the controversial report and its content, which he said, are all imaginations of the reporter.

While calling on Ndị Anambra to continue to support the Governor to carry on with his good works, the first-class monarch further warned the people attempting to distract the Governor to desist from such; as, according to him, the Governor is doing so well, while his administration has been all-inclusive in its distribution of dividends of democracy.