IPOB Can’t Win Referendum, Igbos Prefer Nigeria To Biafra’ – Arewa Youths

Christmas : IPOB Issues Security Alert For Travellers Going To Anambra, Imo
One of IPOB Rallies in the South East

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.

The Arewa Youth Consultative Forum (AYCF) has declared that the Nnamdi Kanu-led Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) will lose if a referendum to decide Biafra is conducted.

AYCF National President, Yerima Shettima, explained that Igbos prefer to remain as Nigerians rather than secede to form the sovereign state of Biafra.

Speaking with journalists , Shettima however, acknowledged that just like Nnamdi Kanu, some Igbos are agitating for fairness, equity, and justice.

According to Shettima: “As a Nigerian, I know that IPOB can’t win a referendum today because an average Igbo man wants to remain a Nigerian. All they are demanding is justice, equity, and fair play.

“If there is a referendum within the Southeast, I’m sure they will lose because the majority of Igbos want to be Nigerians, apart from a few individuals who are agitating for reasons best known to them.

“I won’t tell you that most Igbos believe in the agitation, but out of fear, they won’t speak out; they are scared. They are afraid of certain people.

“I can tell you that if there is a referendum today, the Biafran voice will be heard, but the majority will have their way at the end of the day.

