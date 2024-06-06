8.4 C
Imo Community Boils Over Kingship Stool

S/East

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.

Tempers are rising in Mbutu-Nworie Community, Aboh Mbaise Local Government Area of Imo State over who is the rightful person to ascend to the traditional stool of the community.

Already, the community has polarized into two groups with each electing its monarch-designate.

Our correspondent gathered that the two groups have presented their anointed traditional rulers to the local council authority and the member representing Aboh Mbaise Constituency at the state House of Assembly, Hon Princewill Ugochukwu Amuchie.

On Tuesday, May 28, one of the groups presented one ThankGod Amanze to the lawmaker as Eze-elect of the community.

The group vowed to resist every effort to impose one Anthony Emeh as traditional ruler of the community.

Emeh was presented to Hon Amuchie a fortnight earlier as the Eze-elect of the community.

The group that presented Amanze was led by Oscar Obinna, son of the late traditional ruler of the community and Anthony Oparaocha said to be president general of the community.

Both claimed that ThankGod Amanze , an engineer emerged Eze-elect in an election supervised by the Traditional Ruler of Mbutu Ancient Kingdom, Eze D. O. Nwigwe.

According to Oparaocha, Amanze polled 182 votes to floor Emeh who scored 12 votes.

Responding, Hon Amuchie said he would support the right thing to be done in the selection of a traditional ruler for the community.

He added that he had to receive the group like he did two weeks ago to the other group.

The lawmaker sued for peace in the community, maintaining that the Kingship Stool does not worth the blood of anyone.

