Men of the Rapid d’intervention Battalions, BIR, have lost four soldiers in separatists ambush in Akwa Abana area of Bakassi Peninsula.

According to report, the Cameroonian troops on Sunday June 2 were ignorantly chasing the Black Marine to a location where the group had planted explosives near Nigeria’s Ikang waterside.

Two bombs exploded killing four, number of injured troops were not immediately ascertained at the time of filing this report.