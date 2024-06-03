8.4 C
Passengers At Airport Stranded As Labour Begins Nationwide Strike

Passengers at the domestic terminals of the Lagos and Abuja airports are currently stranded and unable to continue their journeys due to the nationwide strike embarked upon by the Nigeria Labour Union and the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria on Monday.

Imran Mohammed who shared the video as Imranmuhdz on his X.com handle wrote, “Due to the indefinite strike initiated by the NLC, flights at Abuja Airport have been cancelled, leaving passengers stranded.”

Also, the Transmission Company of Nigeria with other government organisations have been shorted down to comply with the Union’s strike.

On May 31, 2024, members of the organised labour, declared a nationwide indefinite strike over the Federal Government’s refusal to raise the proposed minimum wage from N60,000.

