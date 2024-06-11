Anambra Real Estate CEOs Dismiss Allegation from Repentant Harlot Who Claimed She’s Slept with 95% of Them

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

In their move to set the records straight, the Anambra State Real Estate Developers Union has debunked a claim credited to one of its alleged former female employee who claimed she has slept with over 95 percent of real estate developer (her male employers) in the State, to survive and to enable her succeed in the real estate business of her buying and selling of property.

It would be recalled that the media space was recently awash with a video of a lady (who claimed to be a repentant harlot) boasting that she has slept with over 95% of the real estate CEOs in the State. The lady, who is also a content creator, in a video, claimed that many Anambra estate developers have had sex with her severally to enable her remain relevant in the field.

However, speaking with newsmen in Awka on Monday, June 10, the Union, comprising real estate moguls, refuted the claims, during which they also appealed to the members of the public to disregard the information.

Speaking on behalf of others, acting Chairman of the Union in the State, Nwafor Chisom Martin, described the claim as baseless and a plot to create misunderstanding between their clients (both home and abroad), the state government and the general public. He further described the allegation as a big slap to the real industry, both in Anambra State and beyond.

According to him, the lady promoted indiscipline in the social media space, as she couldn’t even prove the company she is working for, as the developers all denied ever working with her.

His words: “This is an act of encouraging young female realtors to get involved in prostitution via the industry.

“The allegation is a big fallacy, it is a devilish plot to tarnish the image of the Industry that happens to be one of the biggest sectors in Nigerian economy, and in Anambra State most especially.

“We are totally debunking this lies from the pit of hell. It is absolutely impossible for the kind of personalities like us to engage in sex-play with our female employees or realtors.

“How can she claim that she slept with 95% Estate Chief Executive Officers, Clients and Managing Directors to be able to sell properties?

“We, as an association, do not know her nor recognize her as realtor in any of our companies, neither have we engaged her in any real estate business transaction. We don’t know her, and the allegation of sleeping with us, MDs and our clients for real estate transactions in Anambra State is completely false and should be disregarded.”

Continuing, he said: “This association respects women, and we have never treated them as sex tools for any reason or any business transactions as being speculated online.”

Mr. Nwafor, who is also CEO of Chukwusomaga Properties Ltd., further explained that the real estate industry in Anambra State is currently the highest employer of labour, with thousands of direct and indirect employees, mostly students who sponsors their education and other welfares through the proceeds they make from real estate business.

“As a respectful industry with great respect to the rule of law, and for the sake of our business, which is greatly affected by this allegation and the content, we shall follow every legal means necessary to rectify the situation and equally protect the image of many hardworking ladies and individuals working in the real estate industry in general.

“The lady is just a content creator, and we have given her 24-hours to pull down the content or face a severe legal action.”

Also present during the press briefing include: the CEO, Pool King Estate Limited, Hon. Gabriel Chukwunwendu; the MD/CEO of Afrihedge Properties Limited, and Acting Secretary of the Association, Collins Igwe; the CEO, PASVIC Homes and Services and Acting Publicity Secretary of the Association, Hon. Anowai Stanley Excels; the MD of Dynamo Group Ltd., Aneto Samuel Onyema; a Pioneer President of the Association and CEO of Rock-link Real Estate Company Ltd., Chief Obika Kingsley.

Others include the MD of N-Unique Home Consult, Chief Wonder Obi; the MD, Ejison Global Properties Ltd; Anthony Precious, the CEO of Lexxon Group Limited, Anthony Precious; Hon. Udegbunam Charles of the Charlessudi and Partners; and Nwagu Spencer of the Transparent Global Properties Ltd., who all joined their voices to refute and dismiss the allegation as lies from the pit of hell.