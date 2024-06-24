Anambra Billionaire, Ezeobi, Rejects Request to Buy Dilapidating Structures of His Alma Mater, Moves to Upgrade It

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

It was a moment of panegyrics, recently in Anambra State, as renowned industrialist and CEO of Zobis Cables Ltd, Engr. John Ezeobi, paid a surprise visit to his alma mater, Ede Secondary School in Okoti, Odekpe, in Ogbaru Local Government Area of the State, to assess the school’s infrastructure.

The Anambra-born philanthropist, Engr. Ezeobi, who attended the school from 2001 to 2003 and served as the Senior Prefect during his time, was touched by the decaying infrastructure, particularly the school’s vulnerability to flooding during the rainy season.

Speaking on the essence of the visit, the Philanthropist recounted how he was approached by the school’s owners to buy-up the dilapidating property, which he declined to do, out of his interest and wish to preserve the institutional legacy. He further emphasized that the school harbours some part of his childhood memories and most importantly shaped him into what he is today in the society.

Despite the school being a private school, Ezeobi was moved to intervene, as the dilapidating infrastructure and environmental challenges posed significant obstacles to learning.

He consequently planned a two-phase project, which includes rebuilding classroom blocks, constructing modern toilets, and implementing flood control measures.

While the projects are being carried out under the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative of Ezeobi’s company, Zobis Cables Industries Ltd., the first phase of the project is expected to be completed within two months, after which the company will move on to the second stage, which is expected to gulp several millions of naira.

The industrialist expressed optimism that the impact on the school’s 350 students and new enrollments will have a positive effect on the community.

Reacting, the Schools Management has commended Ezeobi’s generosity, expressing excitement and a sense of rejuvenation as the institution returns to life through the efforts of one of its alumni.

Ede Secondary School was founded in 1994 by Chief Dr. Elder John Ugboma Okei (Ede 1 of Odekpe).