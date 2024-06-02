Aba Killings: Perpetrators Are Real Enemies Of Biafra – IPOB

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), has condemned the killing of soldiers at a military checkpoint in Aba, Abia State, describing the perpetrators as “the real enemies of Biafra and Biafrans.”

While demanding a thorough investigation of the crime, IPOB advised the soldiers and other security agents to exercise the greatest restraint and operate within the acceptable rules of professional engagement, to avoid punishing the innocent for an offence they know nothing about.

The Lead Counsel of IPOB, Sir Ifeanyi Ejiofor, said IPOB has maintained its peaceful stance in their self determination quest for a Sovereign State of Biafra and could therefore not be responsible for the attack.

He said, “I roundly condemn in unmistaken terms, the unprovoked attack on military personnel at a checkpoint in Aba, Abia State on the 30th day of May 2024.

“While we pray for the repose of the souls of those who lost their lives in this dastardly act, carefully perpetuated by the real enemies of Biafra and Biafrans, I urge for all hands to be on deck to ensure that those responsible for this heinous attack are fished out.

“Unfortunately, the victims of the envisaged reprisal attacks and/or arrests from the soldiers, would be innocent citizens who know absolutely nothing about the incident.

“While we encourage a thorough investigation of this heinous crime, we shall at the same time urge the Soldiers and other security agents to exercise the greatest restraint and operate within the acceptable rules of professional engagement, to avoid punishing the innocent for an offence they know nothing about.

“Furthermore, it is unreasonable to attribute the commission of this dastardly act to the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), whom I am its Lead Counsel, even before any investigation has been conducted. IPOB has maintained its peaceful stance in their self determination quest for a Sovereign State of Biafra, and have at all times, distanced itself from the activities of the criminals claiming to be freedom fighters, who have publicly taken responsibility for this heinous crime.

“Whatever evil motive behind the actions of the evil souls that perpetuated this evil act, has no justification under any circumstance and stands totally condemned.

“The long arms of the law must surely catch up with those responsible for this heinous crime!”