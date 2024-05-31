8.4 C
New York
Friday, May 31, 2024
Search
Subscribe

In Anambra, Police Arrest Suspected Cultist Who Claims to Be a Technician, Recover Gun, Bullets

Crime

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.

LATEST NEWS

- Advertisement -

 

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

The Anambra State Police Command has, again, arrested, a notorious cultist in the State, by name: Amalu Onyedika.

The 32-year-old cultist, who hails from Eziagu in Enugu State, was said to have been arrested at Nkwelle, in Oyi Local Government Area of Anambra State, where he has been terrorizing the residents with his gang members.

Confirming this in a statement to newsmen on Thursday, the Police Public Relations Officer of the Anambra State Police Command, SP Ikenga Tochukwu, said one locally fabricated pistol and four live ammunition were recovered from the cultist.

According to him, Onyedika, upon interrogation, earlier claimed to be a Technician who deals with Aluminum and Glass windows business in the Building Material Market Onitsha, but later confessed to being a member of the junior Vikings secret cult.

READ ALSO  Police Arrest Man with 4 Cartons of Bullets in Anambra, Recover Another Vehicle Snatched at Gunpoint

He said the cultist also revealed to have joined the notorious gang at the age of 22, also noting that he has been mentioned as one of those terrorizing Nkwelle and its environs.

“The Commissioner of Police, CP Nnaghe Obono Itam, directs that the investigation be widened and deepened to bring to book other gang members, and the case should be charged to court after the investigation,” the Police Spokesman, Ikenga, said.

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Join our social media

For even more exclusive content!

Previous article
Breaking : Donald Trump Guilty On All Charges

YOU MAY LIKE

Of The Week
CARTOON

TOP STORIES

- Advertisement -

Of The Week
CARTOON

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

READ ALSO  Double Boundary Disputes: Anambra, Enugu Deputy Governors Hold Closed-Door Meeting

ABOUT US

The Impertial Observer

Contact us: 247ureports@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

2023 © 247Ureports