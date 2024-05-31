In Anambra, Police Arrest Suspected Cultist Who Claims to Be a Technician, Recover Gun, Bullets

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

The Anambra State Police Command has, again, arrested, a notorious cultist in the State, by name: Amalu Onyedika.

The 32-year-old cultist, who hails from Eziagu in Enugu State, was said to have been arrested at Nkwelle, in Oyi Local Government Area of Anambra State, where he has been terrorizing the residents with his gang members.

Confirming this in a statement to newsmen on Thursday, the Police Public Relations Officer of the Anambra State Police Command, SP Ikenga Tochukwu, said one locally fabricated pistol and four live ammunition were recovered from the cultist.

According to him, Onyedika, upon interrogation, earlier claimed to be a Technician who deals with Aluminum and Glass windows business in the Building Material Market Onitsha, but later confessed to being a member of the junior Vikings secret cult.

He said the cultist also revealed to have joined the notorious gang at the age of 22, also noting that he has been mentioned as one of those terrorizing Nkwelle and its environs.

“The Commissioner of Police, CP Nnaghe Obono Itam, directs that the investigation be widened and deepened to bring to book other gang members, and the case should be charged to court after the investigation,” the Police Spokesman, Ikenga, said.