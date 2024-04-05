One Feared Dead , 5 Badly Injured As Celebrity Comic Town Crier Involved In Accident In Anambra

By Okey Maduforo Awka

One person has been confirmed dead and five others terribly injured when a Celebrity Town Crier Mr Aiza Nwosu got involved in a fatal accident at Aroma junction Awka state capital of Anambra state.

Eyes witness account had it that the Celebrity Town Crier was driving in his SUV vehicle passing through the ever busy Aroma junction when the vehicle allegedly lost control and ran into pedestrians waiting to catch a bus towards the Government House Awka.

It was confirmed that out of six persons including a Keke Tricycle operator were hit by the vehicle which allegedly ran through the by standers before crashing into the road embankment alone the Onitsha – Awka- Enugu express way.

The accident victims were taken to the Chukwuemaka Odumegwu Ojukwu Teaching Hospital along with Mr Aiza Nwosu the Town Crier who was also injured in the accident.

At the Teaching Hospital members of the public were not allowed to enter the Emergency Department of the facility as security operatives urged them to leave the compound in order not to distract the medical personnel that were battling to save the lives of the victims.

Few hours later some members of the public who witness the accident started crying on hearing that one of the victims had died .

So far the names of the victims and their home addresses are not yet known as the Management of the Teaching Hospital has promised to contact their relatives through the last phone calls they received or made before the accident occured while members of the Anambra Capital Territory Development Agency ACTDA were seen clearing the vehicle from the road .