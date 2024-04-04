In Anambra, Ebenator New PG Presents Scorecard, As Community Holds Easter Meeting, Elects Youth Leadership

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

Ebenator Community in Nnewi South Local Government Area of Anambra State was agog on Tuesday and Wednesday, as the villagers converged at the Civic Center for their periodic Town Union meeting and for election of the leadership of the community’s Youth Wing.

The Easter Town Union meeting, which held on Tuesday, also saw the President-General of the Ebenator Development Union (E.D.U.), Mr. Chigozie Henry Anadi, present the four-month scorecard of his new administration, which came into power on December 31, 2023, towards the development of the State.

The scorecard, as was presented by the PG and different committee/branch heads, reflected the progressive journey-so-far of the administration on different sectors of the community, including the Education sector, the Power/Electricity sector, the Commercial/Market sector, the Environmental sector (with more emphasis on the erosion gully ravaging the community), as well as the road and other general infrastructural development sectors.

According to the PG, who also cited the various instances of the progresses and feats recorded and the drawbacks so far encountered in the journey, the administration is committed to delivering on its objectives of taking the community higher than it met it.

He also specifically commended the State Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, and Commissioner Felix Odimegwu of the State Ministry of Environment, for the massive erosion control project that was embarked upon on the Ebenator Erosion Gully Site, which has helped slow down the escalation and the disastrous effects of the deadly gully in the community. He, however, recounted the efforts so far made by his administration towards ensuring government’s timely resumption of work at the erosion site, even as he also reiterated the community’s appeal to the government for resumption of the project which was paused since last year.

Mr. Anadi, during the meeting, also rolled out some of the new policies of that would help strengthen every sector of the community while also consequently contributing to the achievement of the Governor Soludo’s vision of making Anambra State a livable and prosperous homeland.

Aside the various committee heads who also presented their reports at the meeting, the highly-interactive meeting also featured opinion contributions and patriotic robbing of minds by the residents on various points of discussion towards making Ebenator a better and greater community. The villagers also showered encomiums on the new administration in the community and the committee heads for their efforts so far in better repositioning the community, while assuring them of maximum support and prayers.

The E.D.U. General Meeting, which was also graced by two former Presidents-General of the community, Dr. Anthony Okechukwu and Chief Cletus Esomonu, ended with the PG, his Executives and other stakeholders inspecting an ongoing road project in the community, alongside a massive drainage channel construction that accompanies it.

Following up one day after the meeting was a peaceful election of the leadership of the Youth Wing of the community, in line with the mandate and directive of the Anambra State Government to every community to have a duly-elected youth leadership.

Also held at the Ebenator Civic Center, the election was observed by a delegation from the Anambra State Association of Town Unions (ASATU) Youth Wing, including the State Assistant Secretary of ASATU Youth, Comrade Chidiebere Chukwumaobi; and the ASATU Youth Mayor for Nnewi South,

Comrade Edwin Ejiofor; as well as the former Youth Leader of the Community, Comrade Tony Ezepuo; and the PG, Mr. Anadi.

The election saw Mr. Chukwuka Akam emerge the new Youth Leader of Ebenator Community.

Other executive members produced by the well-participatory election include: Chukwunweikpe Ejike (Vice Youth Leader); Ekene Obunadike (Secretary); Chetachukwu Achuba (Assistant Secretary); Emeka Obi (Financial Secretary); Nnabuike Mmadubuogu (Treasurer); Ifeanyi Ifenji (Public Relations Officer); Chikwado Ebubedike (Chief Provost); ThankGod Akam (Assistant Provost); Onyeka Umeh (Chief Welfare Officer); and Chinedu Uchendu (Assistant Welfare Officer).

The new electees were, thereafter, counseled and prayed for by the PG, Mr. Anadi, who also commissioned, empowered, and declared the official kick-off of their new administration.

Other photos from the events: