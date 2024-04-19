19 Years After, Nnewi Man Who Died and Resurrected in Mortuary Singlehandedly Builds Magnificent Church for God

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

Uncommon shouts of joy rent the air at the St. Francis Catholic Church Parish, Umuezeagu, Nnewi, in Nnewi North Local Government Area of Anambra over the week, as the congregation trooped out en masse to receive and embrace a brand new fully-furnished ultra modern church building singlehandedly built for them by a concerned parishioner and patriotic son of the soil, Chief Arch. Onyedika Anosike.

Balmed with milk-coloured paint with creative design that further dignifies its pulchritude, the church, which has a well-balanced magnificent tower that gazes up to the heavens above, is also equiped with ultra modern facilities that make it stand out as the church of the moment in the entire Catholic Diocese of Nnewi and its environs. It also has a professionally designed marble altar, as well as a semi-circular gallery that serves both the general and specific needs of the users in case of population explosion.

Standing on the left and right sides of the church building are two brand new ultra modern grottos individually built by two other members of the Parish, Mr. Hyacinth Anaeto; and Mr. Uzo Okoye — (the Founder of the Seitac Initiative) who built his in memory of his mother, Late Mrs. Augustina Morah — and both of whom were also prayed for at the event, alongside the brand new grottos.

Presided over by His Excellency, Most Rev. Jonas Benson Okoye, the Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Nnewi; the glorious and historic dedication ceremony of the new gigantic church building, also pulled countless number personalities from different walks of life who came to felicitate with the parishioners, including the Senator representing Anambra South Senatorial Zone, Sen. Ifeanyi Ubah (represented by Dr. Ndubuisi George); the Member representing Nnewi North Constituency in the State House of Assembly, Hon. Augustine Ikedoji; among others.

In his homily at the occasion, Bishop Okoye, whose joy knew no bounds, described such gesture of the church builder (Chief Anosike) as uncommon and the type of challenge that provokes God’s uncommon blessings. While noting that God deserves the best of anything that is offered to him, the Bishop extolled the beauty and significance of the new church, while also commending the benefactor for personally undertaking the project and serving God with his resources, even as a youth.

He further called on parents to always bring up their children in the way of the Lord and to start early to teach them about giving, both to God and to humanity.

According to him, it takes only the grace of God and a person who understands the secret of giving to do such a thing the benefactor did, even as he further assured that both him and his generations to come would continue to reap the blessings that comes from the act, as such gestures come with endless and generational blessings.

Speaking at the event, the sole benefactor, Architect Anosike went memory lane to narrate how he was invited to by the Parish Priest, Rev. Fr. Emmanuel Agina, for discussion on designing a church building plan for the them, given the deplorable condition of the old church building.

According to him, it was in the process of that discussion that he began to enquire the Parish Priest about the source of income to be used for the proposed building, which he was meant to understand that it (the money) was not available anywhere, as the parishioners were only trying to undertake a step and journey of faith since the old church building was no longer befitting in appearance to be called the House of God.

He said, upon hearing that, he himself began to have a personal recount of the numerous ways God had shown him mercy in past, recalling how became the only person that came out alive when a fully-loaded bus he was traveling with somersaulted and fell into a ditch few years back, resulting to the death of all the passengers and the driver in the vehicle, except him.

With tears in his eyes, Architect Anosike also recounted how he died sometime in 2005 and was deposited to a mortuary for embalmment, only to miraculously resurrect many hours later inside the mortuary where he was being prepared for embalmment, with a corpse number tag on his leg.

While noting that he didn’t believe in God before, he also recounted how he miraculously graduated from a university abroad after he was already pegged and prepared for deportation for having stayed beyond the expected number of years he was supposed to stay for his studies. This, he said, would have made all his stay in the country and his studies years over there a waste and make him to start afresh to reapply from the scratch, as is usually the case with any student deported for not graduating in the highest expected number of years.

“Although, I didn’t know or believe in God then; but in the midst of that challenge, I ran to Him in tears, requesting for his intervention in my case. It was that time that I also made a promise to Him that if he solved that problem for me, that I would serve him with everything I have, including my education, my resources, my talent and everything, throughout the days of my life.

“And my brothers and sisters, God miraculously did that for me. Before you know it, the concerned Dean was removed and another one was brought, who came in with another different policy, mindset and approach to the issue. And before you know it, the entire school Senate had a sitting just on my issue. Imagine a whole University Senate having a sitting just on my case and just for my sake. And before you know it, they took a very positive and favourable decision on the case; and my brothers and sisters, that year, to the glory of God and in his infinite mercies, I graduated, and nothing like deportation anymore,” he recounted.

Architect Anosike said recalling all these and that promise he made to God moved him to tell the Parish Priest that he will singlehandedly build the church from start to finish, and even in a more gigantic and standard ultra modern pattern than the one earlier being proposed.

He added that he had only a total of N300,000 in all his bank accounts as at the time he made the pledge to build the church, believing that God who put the zeal and motivation in his heart would also provide the resources to fulfill the promise; and which, he said, miraculously happened, as he began to get unimaginable number of contracts from different east, west, north and south, immediately after he made the pledge and embarked on the project. He further commended the parishioners for their prayers, which, he said, contributed in very significant measure, to the successful and timely completion and delivery of the project.

The 46-year-old philanthropist said he shares his money into three every year, use two for philanthropy and charity and keep one part for himself. He also pledged to build healthcare center, old people’s home, a mill, and other facilities, which he will all donate to the community to manage and make money and drive better welfare from them; even as he also promised to declare free education for the youths of the community.

“My investment is to make life easy and meaningful for people,” he said.

Contributing, the Parish Priest, Rev. Fr. Emmanuel Agina, who attested to the miraculous process of and the circumstances surrounding the construction of the church building, joined voice to appreciate the benefactor for his dedication to the progress of the church, as he has manifested over the years.

In their separate remarks, the Chairman of the Occasion, Chief Chukwunonso Calistus Okafor; and the Dedication Committee Chairman, Mr. Columbus Ezenta, further commended the benefactor for his kind gesture, praying for greater blessings for him. They also urged other youths to emulate his giving heart, as there is gain in giving.

Others, who spoke at the event include the sponsors of the construction of the two grottos, Chief Okoye and Chief Anaeto; Anambra Youth Commander, Mr. Gabriel Chukwunwendu, among others, who all advised the youths to desist from idolatry and fetish lifestyles which is currently destroying many youths these days, and to embrace God and use their resources, initiatives and God-given talents to serve God.

Official dedication of the new building and other facilities by the Bishop, as well as special performances from the parishioners and other attendees formed the highpoint of the event.