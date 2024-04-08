Disquiet As APC Stakeholders, Uzodimma Appointees Shun Imo Deputy Governor’s Thanksgiving Ceremony

The Governor of Imo state, Senator Hope Uzodinma, was not the least angered by the deliberate act of his Commissioners-designate not to have honoured the grand reception of his deputy, Lady Chinyere Ihuoma Ekomaro, on Sunday.

The Governor who politely recognized, in order of protocol, all top government functionaries even in their absence, was taken aback that the about-to-be-sworn-in Commissioners did not eventually show up both at the church and reception in Umunoha Mbaitoli, the country home of the deputy Governor.

Although, the Governor did not openly reveal his anger, a close ally at the ceremony spilled to Journalists that heads will soon roll and even some of the Commissioners-designate may eventually not sworn in nor given portfolio for failing to attend the ceremony.

The source said that those that did not come have no excuse because, according to him, it was on a Sunday and the Governor purposely stayed for too long both at the church and the reception ground.

The source continued, “the truth is that most of these top government officials are not particularly happy with the selection the woman (Lady Chinyere Ihuoma Ekomaro) as the Deputy Governor because she is not a grassroot politician.

“Are you not seeing things for yourself. How many of the top government functionaries and even the Commissioners-designate do you see here? This is a state government function that even the House of Assembly members ought to be in attendance, but none of them is present, except the Mbaitoli House member who is duty-bound to come because of his Constituency.

“Don’t you know it’s an embarrassment to the Governor that the congregation in the church may think that his people have abandoned him. That was why he tactically held brief for them in the church to further convince the clergies that he was not alone.

“But these people don’t know the gravity of offense they have committed. For a state Governor to invite you to a state function and you consciously shun the ceremony!

“The unfortunate thing is that the seats of these functionaries were reserved for them which made it very obvious that it was an intentional act. It was only later when the service was about to be closed that those spaces were filled up with people.

“It was only a few friends and associates of the deputy Governor and a number of Imo National Assembly members that turned up. I myself was ashamed because I know how state Government function of this magnitude ought to be.”

Meanwhile, the Commissioners-designate and some close allies to the Governor who did not attend the ceremony are said to be jittery on the Governor’s next line of action.

Another source said that the Governor’s hammer may also fall on lobbyists for the positions of Special Advisers and Special Assistants etc.

The source said the ceremony would have been an opportunity for those lobbying for positions to get closer to the Governor.