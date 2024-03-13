Why I Distributed 2000 Laptops to School Heads in Anambra — Soludo Reveals

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

Anambra State Governor has revealed the primary reasons behind the recent distribution of 2000 laptop computers to Head Teachers and Principals of public schools and public-mission schools in the state.

Governor Soludo, on Tuesday, March, 12, made history, as he handed over no fewer than two thousand laptops computers to the school heads in the state, making him the first Governor to have taken such step in the history of the State.

The Governor, while speaking on the initiative, explained that the primary aim behind it was to produce smart school children and smart schools for the state.

He also added that the present administration in the state places much priority in education, noting that there is need for the schools in the state to measure up with schools in countries of the world where education is at its peak.

“This administration places much priority in education, and that is why more resources and infrastructure are being channelled into the education sector.

“This is also done with the aim to produce smart school children and smart schools for the state,” the Governor said.

While noting that Anambra State is doing well in education and other sectors, the Governor, who also underscored the role of teachers in moulding the future of young ones and students of the state, further stressed on the need for qualitative teaching and learning.

He also pledged that the Solution Government would continue to ensure that teachers go through basic trainings and get every necessary support that would make them competitive at home and be exportable abroad, adding that Anambra state prioritizes excellence and will continue to excel as the Light of the Nation.

Speaking on the initiative, the Anambra State Commissioner for Education, Prof. Ngozi Chuma-Udeh, recounted the various feats the Governor has achieved in the education sector, including his free education policy, recruitment of 5000 qualified teachers on merit, and the engagement of additional 3000 teachers, among others.

The Commissioner also revealed that the Governor’s free education policy has led to the migration of school children from neighbouring states into Anambra State to school; while also expressing optimism that the state’s education sector will continue to take the lead and make the state and the country proud in the international community.

According to her, the Governor deserves nothing short of commendation, support, and prayers of Ndị Anambra and every lover of good thing. She further assured the Governor that her Ministry and the teachers in the state would continue to perform creditably, towards the realization of his administration’s vision for the education sector and the state at large.

Also present at the event was the Deputy Governor, Dr. Onyekachukwu Ibezim, among other top government functionaries.