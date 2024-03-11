8.4 C
New York
Monday, March 11, 2024
Search
Subscribe

No Cabal Will Highjack My Administration’ – Tinubu Reacts

National
President Tinubu Approves Reconstitution Of The FGN Power Company Board Of Directors
President Bola Tinubu

Published:

Reading time: 2 min.

LATEST NEWS

- Advertisement -

 

The Nigerian Presidency has put to rest rumours of a powerful ‘cabal’ forming in Aso-rock with the sole aim of hijacking President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration.

 

Appearing on TVC Politics on Sunday, Presidential media aide, Ajuri Ngelale disclosed that no one or any group of people could establish control over the President’s actions.

 

He disclosed that the President has structured his government in a way that prevents any single official or group from exerting the kind of influence that could lead to governance hijack.

 

He said, “The good fortune we have is that we elected, not just a professional accountant, a professional auditor, but we elected a man who fully understands the governance mechanisms, not just at the federal level, but at sub-national level. I think this is a man who anyone working in the office of the President would tell you, there is not one individual in the Presidency that has a monopoly over what the President sees, hears and reads. Nobody has that kind of power in the office of this President and that’s intentional.”

READ ALSO  Gov Soludo Appoints Osun, Abia Indigenes, Others As Permanent Secretaries In Anambra

 

“He is someone who everyone has access to, everyone who needs to have access to him, has access to him. He has direct communications on a frequent basis with the heads of intelligence agencies, anti-graft agencies, and the like.”

 

“So there is not going to be the potential there for anyone to form a cabal around this President because he’s aware of the dynamics of what has happened in the past and he is determined to ensure that that is not replicated under his watch.”

 

“I will also add the fact that in the person of the current CBN Governor Mr. Olayemi Cardoso, this is a man who is reputed around the world as being a prudent manager of men and resources. This is someone who has a reputation, even within the government, of being tight fisted and that is by the intention of President Bola Tinubu to have someone like that in place.

READ ALSO  Senate Sitting Interrupted As Blackout Hits National Assembly Complex

 

“I would also add that when you look at organizational structures that lead to Governor Emefiele, … put him in the position that he currently is in, the President has taken a comprehensive review of that structure and he has said, even by legislation, that we are going to ensure that not only guardrails are put in place, but that legislative changes be enacted in such a way that this can never happen again.”

 

“He’s determined to do it, Nigerians will watch him do it and that will mean that moving forward, the kind of elite conspiracy we saw between CBN officials, high ranking government officials and high ranking members of the private sector, they’re not going to be able to conspire amongst themselves to find loopholes within the system because we have a President who’s an auditor and accountant, who will close those loopholes, just the way he did in Lagos State many years ago.”, he said.

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Join or social media

For even more exclusive content!

Previous article
My Father And Tinubu Were Never Best Of Friends’ – El-Rufai’s Son Makes Shocking Revelations
Next article
New Commissioners List: Gov. Uzodimma Denies Appointing Rex Anonobi, Six Others

YOU MAY LIKE

Of The Week
CARTOON

TOP STORIES

- Advertisement -

Of The Week
CARTOON

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

READ ALSO  My Father And Tinubu Were Never Best Of Friends' - El-Rufai's Son Makes Shocking Revelations

ABOUT US

The Impertial Observer

Contact us: 247ureports@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

2023 © 247Ureports

247Ureports Protects its' news articles from plagiarism as an important part of maintaining the integrity of our website.