Ebonyi: Nwifuru Orders For JTF Setup To Fight Crime

From Mba Nnenna- Abakaliki

Ebonyi State Governor Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru have tasked Security Agencies to set up a joint task force to combat crimes in the State.

The Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Grace Umezurike while briefing newsmen shortly after Security Council meeting at the Government House, Abakaliki, said the Governor’s directive is as a result of the recent attacks by hoodlums in the State.

She said, “The Governor expressed concern over the incessant insecurity in the State with particular reference to the incidences at Hilltop Road and Ohaukwu Local Government Area”

“The Council resolved that there should be a joint tasks Force team drawn from all the Security Agencies operating in the State.”

She also disclosed that the Council resolved that all Aides working with Local Government Chairmen will be profiled with a view to finding out information about them including what they are doing for their respective council Areas.

According to the SSG, the Security Chiefs assured that they would intensify efforts to fish out the hoodlums.