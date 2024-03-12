Wasting N67.5b on Ibi Federal Government Bridge Project in vein?

—-Community groaned for impromto stoppage of work without cogent explanations.

Appeal for resumption.of work in earnest to save lives lost while crossing the mighty River on.local engine boats.

BY DAHIRU SULEIMAN, IBI.

The history of Ibi Community struggling for the enactment of a solid Constructed bridge on Ibi River Benue has a longest history as far back as five decade’s, right before the adventure of the Petroleum Trust Fund of Baba Buhari’s era.

It refresh my memory to look back on the constant follow up of this gigantic project persued vigorously by Ibi Community Development Initiative through the assistance of the media in different formations through holding Radio’s interviews and numerous sponsored publications in Daily Newspapers of the then New Nigerian Newspapers, the Tribune, Sketch etc untill the Intervention of the Petroleum Trust Fund ( PTF) chaired by former president Buhari who approved four bridges for Taraba state namely Donga Ibi, Lau, and Karim Lamido LGA’s.

On Ibi bridge, the contract was won and approved to Julius Berger by PTF on the authorization of General Buhari, but at the exit of the PTF, president Obasanjo scrapped PTF for reasons best known to him,and just of a sudden Berger out of frustrations have to evacuate it’s equipment’s from the sites of the Ibi bridge project, dashing the hope of Ibi Community leaving them to.lived in isolation until when Buhari returned as the country’s.elected president who then re- awarded the contract at a cost of N67.5b to Reynolds Construction Company, ( RCC).

The re-awarding of this viable project’s has put a smile on the faces of the teeming populace of ancient Ibi town in holding a series of jubilations as well passing messages of commendation through Ibi Elders Committee who writes to register their unflinching support and appreciation on the Federal govt for awarding a lump sum of N67.5b contracts for the erection of a solid bridge on River Benue via Ibi local government council’s as a means of bringing succor in the provision of access roads to boost transportation network, as well raising the socio- economic status of the communities of the ancient town.

Upon this gesture, now that the multi billion Naira project was approved, and work has since commenced and reached upto a ceiling of forty five percent stages of completion, only to be abandoned unceremoniously without cogent reasons, situation which posed a source of concern to all and sundry of Ibi enclave. Thankful to God the project’s was enlisted amongst the ongoing federal government roads network, as such, we’re making a passionate appeal on the Federal government through the Honorable Minister of Works and Housing, His Excellency Chief David Umahi to come to our rescue in completing this gigantic edifice due to its utmost importance to we the Community of Ibi local government council.

Initially this very important project’s has for quite often suffered a series of sabotage emanating from members of Ibi local Engine Boats Association on whose grouse was if they allow for the successful erection of the multi billion bridge what will be their faith, as they will be left jobless without labor to earn a living despite the facts that they largely depend on conveying commuters through their local engine boats on Ibi river making a daily revenue earnings running into several thousands of Naira, without knowing that with the establishment of the multi billion Naira bridge, business among other economic activities will be boosted in the ancient town.

Secondly the other round of sabotage efforts on this same federal government infrastructure was the siphoning and diversion of large consignments of diessel among other working utensils of the projects and later disposed it to unpatriotic citizen’s at give away prices.

Latest reports has informed the writer of this piece that the Community LIASON OFFICER in- charge of Ibi bridge has taken the pain in confronting all authorities concern single handedly in seeing that work has resumed in earnest towards the completion of this viable Federal Government Project. This actions was applauded by Member’s of Ibi Elders Forum describing the move as timely and highly commendable.