Doomed To Tinubu’s Renewed Hope. It Is An Exacerbation – By Sampson Anezu

Guest Viewpoint
President Bola Tinubu

Published:

Reading time: 2 min.

He ferociously grabbed the power after the 8 years of  Buhari’s unprecedented vandalism. We have not seen  Tinubu’s  vision and mission. Rather, Nigeria has now completely nosedived  to zero level, a smouldering cauldron where people are facing  severe hardships with hopelessness hovering over  the landscape.

Tinubu’s panacea for our diseased if not  deceased economy is like hemlock that is choking and stifling out life. So, what is the essence ?  Is  President Ahmed Tinubu reforming the economy or graves? It is only a terrible sadist that enjoys being a mines layer rather mines sweeper.

The  so called removal  of  oil subsidy and cosmetic reforms are mere  exacerbation of calamitous situation, which the corrupt, clannish and   horrendously incompetent leadership of Muhammadu Buhari left behind.

Essentially, Tinubu by all ramifications is not the calibre of reformer  that Nigeria,a country in solitary confinement needs now. Consequentially, he was one of the architects of catastrophic change that dwarfed  Nigeria since 2015, there is also a moral burden before him that encapsulated  his dirty past, the serial sins.Let him first embark on self redefinition, you can not pour from an empty cup.  If you want a change begin with yourself. What Tinubu is currently doing are  superficial and hypocritical . His renewed hope is voyage already on brink of worst disaster .

Nigerians are being subjected to pauperized atmosphere, many are starving and dying. Gory tales are littering the space. And, it is heart wrenching seeing our leaders in a sordid opulence and absurdities in management of resources. Corruption and cost of governance are skyrocketing  instead of going  down in the midst of  Tinubu’s vacuous Renewed Hope. Why is Nigeria  parading 48 ministers now? And, most of them obsolete are  being rewarded for their heinous contributions in the electoral banditry of 2023.

Senator Abdul Ningi’s deadly revelation of padding in 2024 federal budget and sharing of money by our caring distinguished wise men in Red Chambers, an abode where square pegs are dominating round pegs. Ningi actually stirred the hornet’s nest but as usual everything will soon be swept under carpet. Do you still remember those monkeys, snakes and other reptiles that courageously invaded our financial vaults and swallowed up raw cash in millions, a sort of drama of  absurd in fossil generation.

There are tears and mourning everywhere, Nigerians have lost confidence in government that consigned them to all vulnerablities and vagaries of life, to waste human life in Nigeria is so common and cheap now. All the strong institutions for checks and balances in order to entrench societal harmony have been corrupted and paralyzed. The judiciary arm is now degraded, spineless and repulsively filthy. Our lawmakers are gullible and powerless before the executive arm. Our National Assembly has continued to mock the poor by their obscene luxury.

So, in essence what is exacerbation ? It is actually what Nigerians have been subjected into since May, 29, 2023. To exacerbate means to compound a bad situation, making it worse and unbearable. We have embraced Jagaban’s economic reforms but we are doomed to “Renewed Hope” plagues. Because we are all being afflicted, let  no one tell us there is some semblance of goodness in affliction.

