Doomed To Tinubu’s Renewed Hope. It Is An Exacerbation – By Sampson Anezu

He ferociously grabbed the power after the 8 years of Buhari’s unprecedented vandalism. We have not seen Tinubu’s vision and mission. Rather, Nigeria has now completely nosedived to zero level, a smouldering cauldron where people are facing severe hardships with hopelessness hovering over the landscape.

Tinubu’s panacea for our diseased if not deceased economy is like hemlock that is choking and stifling out life. So, what is the essence ? Is President Ahmed Tinubu reforming the economy or graves? It is only a terrible sadist that enjoys being a mines layer rather mines sweeper.

The so called removal of oil subsidy and cosmetic reforms are mere exacerbation of calamitous situation, which the corrupt, clannish and horrendously incompetent leadership of Muhammadu Buhari left behind.

Essentially, Tinubu by all ramifications is not the calibre of reformer that Nigeria,a country in solitary confinement needs now. Consequentially, he was one of the architects of catastrophic change that dwarfed Nigeria since 2015, there is also a moral burden before him that encapsulated his dirty past, the serial sins.Let him first embark on self redefinition, you can not pour from an empty cup. If you want a change begin with yourself. What Tinubu is currently doing are superficial and hypocritical . His renewed hope is voyage already on brink of worst disaster .

Nigerians are being subjected to pauperized atmosphere, many are starving and dying. Gory tales are littering the space. And, it is heart wrenching seeing our leaders in a sordid opulence and absurdities in management of resources. Corruption and cost of governance are skyrocketing instead of going down in the midst of Tinubu’s vacuous Renewed Hope. Why is Nigeria parading 48 ministers now? And, most of them obsolete are being rewarded for their heinous contributions in the electoral banditry of 2023.

Senator Abdul Ningi’s deadly revelation of padding in 2024 federal budget and sharing of money by our caring distinguished wise men in Red Chambers, an abode where square pegs are dominating round pegs. Ningi actually stirred the hornet’s nest but as usual everything will soon be swept under carpet. Do you still remember those monkeys, snakes and other reptiles that courageously invaded our financial vaults and swallowed up raw cash in millions, a sort of drama of absurd in fossil generation.

There are tears and mourning everywhere, Nigerians have lost confidence in government that consigned them to all vulnerablities and vagaries of life, to waste human life in Nigeria is so common and cheap now. All the strong institutions for checks and balances in order to entrench societal harmony have been corrupted and paralyzed. The judiciary arm is now degraded, spineless and repulsively filthy. Our lawmakers are gullible and powerless before the executive arm. Our National Assembly has continued to mock the poor by their obscene luxury.

So, in essence what is exacerbation ? It is actually what Nigerians have been subjected into since May, 29, 2023. To exacerbate means to compound a bad situation, making it worse and unbearable. We have embraced Jagaban’s economic reforms but we are doomed to “Renewed Hope” plagues. Because we are all being afflicted, let no one tell us there is some semblance of goodness in affliction.