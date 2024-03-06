Adolescent Girls rights under threat worldwide, says UNICEF

From Mohammed Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) said the rights of the Adolescent girl’s is under treat worldwide due to the challenges they faced in their respective communities as a result of either stagnating or regressing on a global scale.

Accordingly, one in seven girls in developing countries is married before reaching the age of 15. Moreover, adolescent girls continue to face elevated risks of sexual violence.

The Chief of Field Office, UNICEF Bauchi Field Office, Dr. Tushar Rane gave the hints while making his welcome addressed speech via zoom at a two days media dailuoge for journalists from Bauchi, Gombe and Adamawa states Wednesday in Gombe state.

Tushar, said “In the face of challenges such as the ongoing global economic crisis, political turmoil, and humanitarian emergencies, adolescent girls are often overlooked, exploited, or placed in precarious situations.

According to him, “If present trajectories persist, the number of girls and women living in extreme poverty in sub-Saharan Africa is projected to increase by 2030. Nearly half of adolescent girls in UNICEF programme countries suffer from anemia and lacking access to essential health and nutrition services in the event of pregnancy.

He further explained that investing in the health, rights, and wellbeing of adolescent girls generates a transformative ripple effect that uplifts entire nations.

He opined that by providing adolescent girls with the necessary support, access, and opportunities to realize their potential, we enable them to become formidable agents of change. As well as empowered girls can play a crucial role in tackling some of the most pressing global challenges, such as climate change, poverty, and conflict.

He concluded by soliciting for contributions to the Adolescent Girls which will pave the way for inclusive and sustainable development, shaping a brighter future for generations to come.

“Let us together push for a world, characterized by equity and inclusivity, where girls and boys are empowered to access and benefit from the same rights, resources, opportunities, and protections, fostering a society where every person can thrive” Tushar reiterated.

The theme of this year 2024 International Women’s Day celebrations was tagged : “Investing in Women, She’s the Solution”

Our correspondent reports that the 2 days media dialogue was organised by the UNICEF with support from Mama2Mama for Bauchi, Gombe and Taraba journalists.