Northwest Youths Chides Katsina Elders Over unsavory Comment Against Tinubu 

… backs Matawalle

From Umar Abdullahi

Sokoto

The Northwest Youths Progressives Forum have faulted the position of the Katsina Elders Forum asking President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to reverse his administration’s decisions or risk losing the support of the North in the 2027 general election.

The Coordinator of the forum,Alhaji Murtala Aliyu Ka’oje stated this while briefing newsmen in Sokoto saying that the Katsina Elders have no moral justifications to challenge any decision taken by the current government having failed in the past to challenge former President Muhammadu Buhari- led government’s impunity and loophole decisions.

Ka’oje recalled that despite the wanton destruction of lives, properties and economy of the north, no northern elder from Katsina stood up to speak against those bad policies taken by the previous government that have adversely affected the north and northerners.

“Why was it that the level of poverty, insecurity and political intimidation experienced under former President Muhammadu Buhari’s leadership were not challenged by the same Katsina elders group?

“Another question is that, when did the Katsina Elders become critics of the Federal’s policies? More people lost their lives and valuable properties, farming activities were disrupted and all sectors of human endeavors almost collapsed due to insecurity and poor handling of governance by the past administration of President Buhari; yet, the Elders Forum has never challenged the former President to adjust or buckle up.” Ka’oje stated.

He however wondered why the current President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu who is a Yoruba from the Southwest is now the target to receive the heat created by his predecessor.

He also downplayed the political threat issued against the President ahead of the 2027 presidential election, saying that a serious minded person can’t be talking about 2027 when the administration has only spent less than a year of its tenure.

“They (Katsina Elders) ought to have advised Mr. President to convene a national summit on issues that affect security, economic development and political stability of the country, rather than showing their biased thoughts against the government of Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“We believe that the Federal Government under President Tinubu from all indications is competent and committing a lot of energy and resources to fight against banditry activities within the northern communities through both kinetic and non-kinetic approach.

“Therefore, we supported the reactions of Minister of State on Defense, Bello Muhammad Matawalle asking the Katsina Elders and other pressure groups to work for national cohesion and stop creating political tension through unguided and unpatriotic statements against the present administration of Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“We are commending the laudable efforts of Minister of state Defense, Hon Bello Mohammed Matawalle over his genuine commitment and proactive measures toward ensuring the success of fight against insecurity in the Northwest region, especially going by the proactive measures taken in supporting military air and ground operations in Sokoto, Katsina, Zamfara and Kaduna states respectively, such measures has now yielded a measurable victory to our armed forces attacking banditry enclaves.

“The Minister’s action has rekindle a greater hope to the people of N’west region on the federal government commitment to the successful fight against banditry; while appreciating Defense ministry efforts, this zeal of Minister Bello Matawalle has shown his capacity as strategist in fighting these irritants criminals that are terrorising innocent people in the region.

The group therefore urged President Tinubu to continue with his good intentions on ensuring the unity and political stability of Nigeria devoid of political, religious and ethnic differences.