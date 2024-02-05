8.4 C
Passengers From God Is Good Transport, ABC, Two Other Luxurious Buses From East Hijacked To Unknown Destination

S/East

Published:

Reading time: Less than 1 min.

Buses moving to Abuja from the Eastern part of the country have been highjacked by suspected kidnappers to yet to be revealed destination.

“Information reaching us right now had it that Buses belonging to God is good, ABC and other Luxuries have been highjacked to unknown destination. This happened at Early hours of the day.

“All passengers from the East are currently held hostage. We pray God will help them and nothing happens to them.” Source revealed.

However, as at the time of filing this report by the Impartial Observers, the police is yet to confirm the story.

………………….

Wait for more details in our subsequent Bulletin.

