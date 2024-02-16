Imo Lawmakers Move To Save Ex Governor’s Community From Erosion Menace, Narrate How Okorocha Used 8 Years To Enrich Himself

Sequel to the devastating menace of erosion in Ideato South Local Government Area, where the former Governor of Imo State Rochas Okorocha hails from the Imo State House of Assembly has initiated the process of ameliorating the plight of the affected communities.

This followed two separate motions moved by the member, representing Onuimo State Constituency, Hon James Uba Esile and Hon Engr Johnson Duru, representing Ideato South State constituency, who moved the Motion to rescue Alaocha Community in Onuimo local government area, Hon Engr Johnson Duru Moved the Motion of Urgent Intervention on the devastating gully erosion in Umuchima community and other parts of Ideato South local government area”.

A cross section of Imo indigenes and residents who commented on the recent development berated the former Governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha who they said spent eight consecutive years in office without deeming it fit to do something tangible for his people.

They condemned what they described as “Okorocha’s gluttonous acquisition tendency at the expense of the collective interest of Imolites, including his kinsmen who suffered untold neglect, lack and deprivation, to the extent that they did not enjoy electricity from the national grid all through his tenure because all the poles in Ideato North and South LGA were removed in the guise of the ill-conceived and poorly executed transformation agenda that resulted in the destruction and abandonment of a number of roads in Owerri, Orlu, Okigwe, etc, including the Orlu-Umuchima-Ideato road that was later reconstructed by the Hope Uzodinma administration”.

They wondered why Okorocha who had the opportunity to address the myriad of challenges confronting his people, chose to enrich himself, his cronies, relations and associates while at the same relegating the collective interest of Imo people, especially, his Ideato South kinsmen to the back ground, after forcefully acquiring their lands for the purpose of building a privately owned university, which the Imo State government has rightfully recovered”.

Hon Engr Johnson Duru, who moved the second Motion urging speedy intervention on the devastating gully erosion in Umuchima community and other parts of Ideato South local government area :lamented about the ecological situation in Umuchima community, saying that the community is almost cut off from the rest of other communities, while economic crops are destroyed, with several houses swallowed up by the gully erosion, while the popular Nkwo Umuchima market is currently under threat of being swallowed up .

“The depth of the gully erosion created as a result of the ecological menace is over 100ft deep, spanning a distance of almost 2 kilometers. The erosion span from the popular Urashi River bridge (which is no longer in existence) to other parts of Ideato South local government area, but it is more annihilating in Umuchima community. Farmlands have been completely washed away, including graves and tombs of the dead. It is sad to note that the House of a former Chief Judge of the High Court, who is an indigene of the community, was completely dismantled by the gully erosion “, Hon Johnson Duru cried out.

While pleading for urgent intervention and calling on the House to pay a visit to the erosion site, he said the rest of the community live in fear and uncertainty, and that economic activities between Imo and Anambra States through the Orlu- Umuchima-Akokwa down to Uga in Anambra State is under threat. Hon Johnson further said that the Senator Representing Orlu zone in the Senate, Distinguished Senator Osita Izunaso had earlier made presentation of the Motion, and therefore called for immediate palliative measure, before the Federal Government would run to the rescue. He however commended Governor Hope Uzodimma for creating a by-pass to soften and ameliorate the sufferings of the people of the community.

The Motion which was seconded by Hon Okey Udeze, Member Representing Ideato North State was co-sponsored by Hon Dominic Ezerioha, Hon Chigozie Nwaneri, Rt Hon Chyna Iwuanyanwu, Hon Okey Udeze, Hon Francis Agabige and Hon Chisom Ojukwu.

Members who spoke in favour of the Motion include:

Hon Dr Henry Agbasonu, Member Representing Ezinihitte Mbaise State Constituency, Hon Okey Udeze, Member Representing Ideato North State Constituency, Hon Dominic Ezerioha, Member Representing Oru-west State Constituency, Hon Barrister Chisom Ojukwu, Member Representing Nkwerre State Constituency, Hon Chief Johnleoba Iheoha, Member Representing Ikeduru State Constituency”.