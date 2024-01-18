8.4 C
NCS  seizes 1,198 Cartons of unregistered Drugs, hands over to NAFDAC

NCS  seizes 1,198 Cartons of unregistered Drugs, handed over to NAFDAC
NCS  seizes 1,198 Cartons of unregistered Drugs, handed over to NAFDAC

…Warns Smugglers to desist from the acts
From Umar Ado Sokoto
In Sokoto ,the  Sokoto/Zamfara Area  Command of the  Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), seized over 1,198 Cartons of unregistered Pharmaceutical,expired drugs and handed over to the National Agency For Food and Drugs Administration and Control  (NAFDAC)for destructions .
The illicit drugs handed over to the agency include 450 Cartons of Real Extra Tablet, 405 cartons of sex enhancement drugs, 148 cartons of condom, 30 cartons of vernos chewable drugs and others.
The  Customs Area Controller ,Musa Omale said  the illicit drugs were seized along Nigeria borders  and will handed over to NAFDAC for investigation and destruction .
He  underscores the danger counterfeit and unregistered Pharmaceutical Drugs Pose to the Nation which he said is a Global scourge with which the whole world is grappling with.
He assured NAFDAC of the Command unflinching support to its fight against counterfeit drugs.
The Area Controller warned smugglers to desist from the act as the Command is battle ready to curtail the nefarious deed.
”For control,  importation of Pharmaceutical Drugs through the land border is not allowed, the Service has streamline the importation of all Pharmaceutical Drugs through designated sea port, and are only cleared after meeting the pre -requisite documentation”,
Responding ,the Sokoto State Coordinator of NAFDAC Alhaji Garba Abubakar Adamu thanked the Service for the unwavering synergy and collaboration toward safeguarding the life and health of Nigerians.

