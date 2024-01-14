Labour Party Grumbles In Imo State As Chris Anyanwu Accepts Uzodimma’s Appointment

From Joshua Chibuzo Andrew

There are presently complaints and grumblings within the ranks of Labour Party in Imo State, over what most members perceive as double standard on the part of some leaders of the party, including Senator Chris Anyanwu, who is said to have accepted to presided over Governor Hope Uzodinma’s inauguration committee.

Some members of the party who expressed disappointment over the actions and body language of some of the leaders who they described as traitors, said, “it is now very clear that though, some of the so-called leaders of Labour Party had sympathy for Peter Obi, they were used by Hope Uzodinma and the All Progressive Congress APC, to undermine the chances of Labour Party before, during and even after the elections as most of these moles who, by virtue of their cardinal positions, gave the opposition privileged information with which they strategized against LP and its candidates.

“For instance Fabian Ihekweme, who orchestrated his resignation as a Commissioner in Uzodinma’s cabinet joined Labour Party and pretended to be with us while he was working hand in gloves with Uzodinma and the APC.

He later formed the Big Tent a platform that Senator Chris Anyanwu who has just subtly identified very well with. Though there were speculations then that these people were moles and mercenaries planted by the opposition but the leadership of the party did not believe until Ihekweme’s case became public knowledge. Now, Chris Anyanwu has followed suit by accepting to be the Chairman of Uzodinma’s inauguration committee, position that is usually given to staunch party members even when the party’s candidate is in court”.

“However, our consolation is that integrity is a political asset. And once it is messed up and lost for pecuniary benefits, it can not be easily restored as people would have known and become used to the abusers’ antics”.