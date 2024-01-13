Biafra Fighters Dressed in Military Wear Execute Top Cameroon Commander In Bakassi

Black Marine, a pro Biafra militant group has reportedly assassinated a very top commander of the Rapid d’intervention Battalions (BIR), Abana unit in Bakassi Peninsula.

Report says that the dreaded militant group dressed in BIR military wear entered army base in Abana, the former headquarters of Bakassi Peninsula as at 6pm on Friday, Jan 12, 2024 to execute the officer commanding the unit, killing several other soldiers attached to him at the entrance.

The BIR were said to have been taken unawares as the militant group escaped unhurt.