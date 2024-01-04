Anambra 2025: Group calls for Gov. Soludo’s continuity

By Chuks Eke

A sociopolitical organization, Soludo For Continuity, SFC, based in Anambra state has called for the continuity in office of Prof. Charles Chukwuma Soludo as Governor of Anambra state beyond 2025 political dispensation.

The organization said they want Soludo’s continuity based on the quiet revolution that is currently taking place in Anambra State by his courtesy.

Chairman of the organization, Ugoeju Dr Mike Ikegulu FWACP who disclosed this in a press statement, said Soludo has succeeded in waging war against Church Denominationalism, religious fundamentalism of sorts, adding, ” We seem to have forgotten so soon that in this our dear state, for more than 15 years, nothing comes your way without full disclosure of the church Denomination one professes. Be it employment, contracts and the worse hit is political appointments”. According to Ikegulu, “this is to know if you are on the right side of the Anambra Denominational divide. Whether you are a Roman Catholic or Protestant. It doesn’t stop at your saying it, a letter from the parish must accompany for proof. Even state institutions are not spared”. “Indiscriminately dashed out to favoured Denomination. Politics and elections were in the hands of the clergy, as bishops and priests were nominating candidates for election. Church attendance increased, not for spiritual reasons, but to identify with the parish, for the largesse that flows from the Bishop’s house”.

” It’s now bye-bye to that era. Today, vacancies for employments are advertised and those interested apply online. Employments are gotten on-line through CBT. Appointments are now based on merit”.

“Anambra is heaving a sigh of relief from religious bigotry. We can now achieve our ambition and attain a position without going through any parish. Brothers and sisters severed by religious Denominationalism are hugging each other again All courtesy of Gov Soludo. Whose eyes are squarely on the plough to turn around Anambra to a smart city”.

.

“Anambra State is regaining her soul of brotherhood again. Gov Charles Chukwuma Soludo. Is a Gift to Ndi Anambra.. He Should be Voted again to Continue to realise his Big Dreams for Ndi Anambra. We’re fully in support of Soludo for continuity. Soludo is here. Join the bandwagon of SFC”.