8.4 C
New York
Tuesday, January 9, 2024
Search
Subscribe

Jigawa approves educational expenses of it’s students at University of India

N/West
Jigawa approves educational expenses of it's students at University of India

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.

LATEST NEWS

- Advertisement -

By Mohammed Suleiman, Dutse

The jigawa state Executive Council has approved a memorandum from the state’s Ministry of Higher Education for the payment of tuition fees, accommodation, application fees, and support services for 10 Jigawa State-transferred students from the International University of Africa, Khartoum, Sudan, to Integral University, India. The total cost for this endeavor is $65,650,000.00.

This was announced by the Commissioner of Information, Home Affairs and Sports, Hon. Sagir Abubakar on the outcome of the State’s Executive Council Meeting held at Govt House and presided over by Governor Umar Nanadi.

“At today’s Executive Council meeting, we have received progress reports from various committees. These included updates on J-CARES, DRF, and Higher Education Committees investigating activities at Ringim’s College of Education & Islamic Studies, College of Education Gumel, and Jigawa State Polytechnic, Dutse”.

READ ALSO  Insecurity: DSS seeks for increased commitment in development  Journalism to end security challenges 

Following presentations, the Council unanimously agreed to establish a committee tasked with creating white papers based on these reports.

According to Sagir, the council has approved the sum of N53,562,295.80 to cover 12 months’ living allowances, visas, air tickets, and other logistical needs for the students’ travel arrangements.

He was quoted Governor Namadi as saying “My administration is poised on taking Jigawa State to greater heights through implementation of people-oriented projects”.

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Join or social media

For even more exclusive content!

Previous article
Soludo’s Anambra Tops List As South East States Rake In N0.8tr in 12 months
Next article
Fake Certificate Scandal Rocks Ondo State Government,  Aiyedatiwa Fingered

YOU MAY LIKE

Of The Week
CARTOON

TOP STORIES

- Advertisement -

Of The Week
CARTOON

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

READ ALSO  Sokoto reiterates commitment to ending banditry other crimes  - APC Chair

ABOUT US

The Impertial Observer

Contact us: 247ureports@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

2023 © 247Ureports

247Ureports Protects its' news articles from plagiarism as an important part of maintaining the integrity of our website.