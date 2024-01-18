8.4 C
Imo: Gen. Ogunewe Resigns From Action Alliance, May Join APC

Imo: Gen. Ogunewe Resigns From Action Alliance, May Join APC
From Joshua Chibuzo Andrew
The candidate of the Action Alliance, AA, in the 2023 Imo State Governorship Election, General Jack Ogunewe has resigned his membership of the party.
Ogunewe conveyed the development in a letter dated January 12, 2024 and addressed to the Chairman, Ward 12 in Ezinihitte Mbaise Local Government Area of Imo State.
The retired soldier said he resigned from the party to enable him work to enhance the security, good governance and peaceful co-existence of Imo State and Nigeria in general.
According to him, he hopes to achieve this objective through non-partisan seminars and workshops that would produce implementable recommendations for the common good of the society.
He claimed he consulted with friends, family members and teeming supporters on the need to remain nonpartisan at the moment and focused on building his Reset Imo Organization.
Meanwhile, there is speculation in the state that the former Action Alliance chieftain has concluded plans to join Hope uzodimma, the governor of Imo State in the ruling All Progressives Congress where he purportedly intends to further his guber bid in 2027.

