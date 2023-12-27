I’ll Still Marry You in Our Next World — Soludo’s Wife Tells Him

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

Mrs. Nonye Soludo, the wife of Anambra State Governor, Prof. Charles Chukwuma Soludo has said that having a husband like him was one of the best things that ever happened to him in this world, while wishing to also get married to him in their next world.

Mrs. Soludo stated this on Tuesday when she took to her social media handles to celebrate the 31 progress years of their marriage, having tied the marital knot with him in 1992.

The Governor’s wife, who shared her thoughts shortly after celebrating the wedding anniversary in the altar of God where they also renewed their vows to each other, said the 31 years of marital bliss still looks like yesterday to her.

“Today, before God’s holy altar and in front of our six beautiful kids, we renewed our vow of friendship and love. Thirty-one years, and it still looks just like yesterday with this sweet, kind, and amazing man.

“I could live this sweet dream over and over with you, My King. And if there’s another world to come, I’ll still be your wife. Happy anniversary to us. I love you so much,” she said.

On his own part, Governor Soludo, who thanked God for the success and sweetness of the journey so far, also conveyed his heartfelt appreciation to his wife for the enduring love and companionship, while also expressing his gratefulness for having her as a life partner. The Governor who acknowledged that their marriage had not been without challenges, said the grace of God had sustained them and made their marriage grow stronger, even as he also acknowledged the pivotal role of his wife and her immeasurable contribution in making the union a sweet, successful and progressive one.

While urging every man to always profess love to his wife daily, Prof. Soludo further expressed confidence in the continued growth of their bond in the years to come, while also expressing optimism for a future filled with enduring love and happiness.

Earlier in his homily during the celebration mass which held at the Governor’s hometown, Isuofia, the Chancellor of Awka Catholic Diocese, Rev. Fr. Charles Ndubuisi attested of God’s grace and blessings in the couple’s lives and marital journey so far, even as he commended them for making it a point of duty to go before the altar of God annually to celebrate their union and give thanks to Him.

He also advised the couple to always sustain those things and uphold those virtues that have contributed to the success and progress of their marriage and family over the years, even as he also advised every couple to always celebrate their union and renew their love yo each other, as parts of the things that make love wax stronger.

Aside the celebrants’ children (Ozonna, Ifeatu, Ekene, Chinua, Oduko and Zikora) and extended family members, also present during the celebration were the Deputy Governor, Dr. Onyekachukwu Ibezim; former Deputy Governor of the State, Emeka Sibeudu; the National Chairman of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Barr. Sly Ezeokenwa; the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Mr. Ernest Ezeajughi among other members of the State Executive Council.

The event also attracted a former National Chairman of APGA, Chief Victor Oye; Igwe Colonel Christopher Muoghalu of Isuofia, as well as other traditional rulers, clergymen and other guests.