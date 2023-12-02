Help Me Before I Die, Retired Imo Broadcasting Staff Bursts In Tears

From Joshua Chibuzo Andrew| Owerri

A renowned Imo Broadcasting Corporation, Owerri, retiree, Pastor Ignatius Mbabie has passionately appealed to the public for financial assistance to save his life.

Pastor Mbabie, a veteran broadcast journalist who used his youthful age to serve Imo State between 1980 and 2015 in the former IBS and IBC and now Orient FM Owerri formally retired in 2015 at the age of 52.

During his hey days in broadcast Journalism, Ignatius served in the religious affairs unit of the Programs Dept and could well be remembered for his religious programs such as “Let us pray”, “Time for worship on radio” and “Let us Pray” and “Sunday Service” on television.

He was elevated to Head the Outside Broadcast/Special Events where he supervised and covered live programmes for radio and television as well as all Government House special assignments till his retirement.

On retirement, Pastor Mbabie served on the panel of the Umuohiagu Customary Court, Ngor Okpala LGA.

Unfortunately, after all these he took ill in 2021 and had two surgeries which drained all his life savings but to no avail and now he is down with what Medics described as SPONDYLOSIS which has made it impossible for him to stand and walk except in severe pains.

He also has sight problems which may lead to vision impairment if not rescued.

Speaking to Newsmen on his sick bed, Pastor Mbabie, while battling to fight back tears, pleaded, “please help me, I don’t want to die now”.

Lamenting further, he bursted in tears, ” why would I die now without tasting my gratuity and receiving some of the pension arrears owed me after all these years of service”. He will be 61 by 27th December, 2023.

Ailing Pastor Mbabie is appealing to the Imo State government under the most Pensioners friendly Governor Dist. Senator Hope Uzodinma, the general public, friends and associates to come to his aid to enable him undergo a surgery estimated to gulp about five million naira.