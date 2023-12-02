Christmas: Imo Governor, Uzodimma Launches “Exercise Golden Dawn III”

From Joshua Chibuzom

Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma on Friday launched “Exercise Golden Dawn III”, a military operation, initiated to enhance security in the state during the Yuletide.

The governor performed the launch in a brief ceremony at Obinze, near Owerri Municipal Capital City.

Uzodimma, represented by his Deputy, Prof. Placid Njoku, said the exercise was meant to checkmate a possible rise in crime during the Yuletide “with increased focus on security of lives and property”.

He thanked the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, and the entire Army for their tireless efforts, “leading to the drastic reduction of criminality in the state”.

He expressed great hope in the success of the exercise.

He thanked the people for their collective efforts to build and maintain peace in the state and urged them to sustain the spirit.

Earlier, the General Officer Commanding 82 Division of the Nigerian Army, Maj.-Gen. Hassan Dada, expressed the need for effective collaboration with sister security agencies as well as civil-military cooperation for the exercise to succeed.

Dada said the exercise would be conducted in all the division’s Areas of Responsibility, covering the five states of the South-East from December 1 to Jan. 5, 2024.

According to him, this will be in consonance with the COAS’ philosophy “to transform the Nigerian Army into a well trained, equipped and highly motivated force towards achieving our constitutional responsibilities in a joint environment”.

Dada listed the objectives of the exercise to include exposing commanders to information warfare, testing the knowledge of officers on joint operations and leveraging the exercise to curtail prevailing security challenges in the South-East, such as kidnapping and threats by the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra, amongst others.

He said that the exercise would build on the gains of the ‘Exercise Golden Dawn II’ and the ‘Operation Udo Ka’ to ensure optimal security in the zone.

“Exercise Golden Dawn III is designed to curb insecurity in the Southeast and assist to restore confidence in the heart of the good people, thereby creating an enabling environment for them to pursue their legitimate businesses.

“Some of the operational activities will include but not limited to raid and assault of IPOB/ESN camps, patrols, ambushes, road blocks, checkpoints and show of force.

“Others are medical and educational outreaches as well as environmental sanitation, among others,” Dada said.

He expressed gratitude to the COAS for his contributions to the successful launch of the operation.

He also thanked the governor for his continued support to the division and expressed the confidence that the exercise would record the desired success.