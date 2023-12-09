8.4 C
New York
Saturday, December 9, 2023
Search
Subscribe

Appeal Court Rejects Sacked Imo PDP Reps Member’s Suit For Reinstatement

S/East

Published:

Reading time: Less than 1 min.

LATEST NEWS

- Advertisement -

The Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja on Friday, December, 8, 2023, dismissed the application filed by Hon Jonas Okeke seeking reinstatement as a member of the House of Representatives.

Okeke of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, in suit Number CA/OW/88/89/86/23, sought a review of the judgement of the Court of Appeal, Lagos which upheld his ouster as member representing Okigwe South Federal Constituency.

Okigwe South Federal Constituency comprises Ehime Mbano, Ihitte-Uboma and Obowo Local Government Areas of Imo State.

The Imo State/National Assembly Election Petitions Tribunal that sat in Mararaba, Nasarawa State had sacked Okeke and declared Hon. Chike John Okafor as the rightful winner of February, 25 House of Representatives election in the federal constituency.

READ ALSO  Uncertainty, As Youths Bathe Joe Igbokwe's Kinsman with Acid in Nnewi

In a unanimous decision, the three-man panel of justices namely: Justice H.S Tsamani, Justice Otisi, and Justice Jamilu Tukur held that Okeke’s application is frivolous, childish, infantile and an abuse of court processes.

They further slammed a five million naira fine on Okeke which should be paid to Hon. Chike Okafor through the court within 21 days.

Okeke, a native of Ihitte-Uboma Local Government Area of Imo State is a former Deputy Speaker, Imo State House of Assembly.

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Join or social media

For even more exclusive content!

Previous article
Tinubu will restore peaceful co-existence in Plateau – Shettima

YOU MAY LIKE

Of The Week
CARTOON

TOP STORIES

- Advertisement -

Of The Week
CARTOON

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

READ ALSO  AGAIN : Uzodimma Defeats Ihedioha, Uche Nwosu As S'Court Dismisses Umeadi's 2019 Suit

ABOUT US

The Impertial Observer

Contact us: 247ureports@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

2023 © 247Ureports

247Ureports Protects its' news articles from plagiarism as an important part of maintaining the integrity of our website.