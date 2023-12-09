Appeal Court Rejects Sacked Imo PDP Reps Member’s Suit For Reinstatement

The Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja on Friday, December, 8, 2023, dismissed the application filed by Hon Jonas Okeke seeking reinstatement as a member of the House of Representatives.

Okeke of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, in suit Number CA/OW/88/89/86/23, sought a review of the judgement of the Court of Appeal, Lagos which upheld his ouster as member representing Okigwe South Federal Constituency.

Okigwe South Federal Constituency comprises Ehime Mbano, Ihitte-Uboma and Obowo Local Government Areas of Imo State.

The Imo State/National Assembly Election Petitions Tribunal that sat in Mararaba, Nasarawa State had sacked Okeke and declared Hon. Chike John Okafor as the rightful winner of February, 25 House of Representatives election in the federal constituency.

In a unanimous decision, the three-man panel of justices namely: Justice H.S Tsamani, Justice Otisi, and Justice Jamilu Tukur held that Okeke’s application is frivolous, childish, infantile and an abuse of court processes.

They further slammed a five million naira fine on Okeke which should be paid to Hon. Chike Okafor through the court within 21 days.

Okeke, a native of Ihitte-Uboma Local Government Area of Imo State is a former Deputy Speaker, Imo State House of Assembly.