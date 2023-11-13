Sen Ifeanyi Ubah Pledges Support for Family of YPP Chieftain Murdered in Anambra, Undertakes to Sponsor Burial

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

The Senator representing Anambra South Senatorial District, Senator Dr. Patrick Ifeanyi Ubah has consoled and assured of support to the family of Chief Joseph Ezenwegbu (popularly known as Joe Mohale), the YPP Chairman of Nanka ward 1 in Orumba North LGA of Anambra State, who was recently murdered by hired thugs, suspected to have been sponsored by political opponent.

Senator Ubah gave the consolation while reacting to the gruesome murder of the YPP chieftain, who was attacked a few minutes after organising a meeting of the Young Progressives Party (YPP) stakeholders and party faithfuls, which received Hon. Princess Chinwe Nnabuife in Nnaka

Reacting through a press statement issued on Monday by his media aide, Hon Kamen Chuks Ogbonna, Senator Ubah condemned Ezenwegbu’s assassination as very unfortunate, while also condemning the desperation of some political players in Anambra.

According to him, “This is not the Anambra we know. This has shown the desperation of some political players in Anambra, and this is a dangerous trend that must be nipped in the bud as a matter of urgency by bringing the perpetrators to book.

“We condemn in strong terms this unfortunate incident, which, if not checked, will assume another dimension. It’s also uncalled for that anyone would threaten Hon. Princess Chinwe Nnabuife, the honourable member representing Orumba North and South Federal Constituency, and the Young Progressives Party (YPP) candidate for the rerun election in the Federal Constituency.”

Speaking further, Senator Ubah’s said “It would be recalled that the Appeal Court had ordered a re-run election in some parts of Nanka community in Orumba North and South Federal Constituency, following a petition filed challenging Hon. Nnabuife’s victory at the polls by a former occupant of the seat and the 2023 candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) for the same position, Hon. Okwudili Ezenwankwo.

“Hon. Nnabuife was declared winner of the election and sworn in after the 2023 General Election, while Hon. Ezenwankwo approached the court to declare him the winner. The question is, who is afraid of Hon. Princess Chinwe Nnabuife, and why the desperate resort to threat and gruesome killing ?

“It’s unfortunate that those thugs that called the late Chief Joseph Ezenwegbu (popularly known as Joe Mohale) a saboteur while carrying out the dastardly act, are the real saboteurs of the Nanka people’s right to freedom of association, belief and the other basic tenets freely exercised in all democratic societies. This gruesome killing has indeed drawn us back to the dark days of thuggery and maiming that the state witnessed in the era of the PDP in Anambra state, spanning from 1999-2006, which must not be allowed to resurface.

“This unfortunate incident has indeed thrown Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Ubah’s supporters in the state into deep mourning, but we are not deterred as we will follow every legitimate means, to seek justice for Chief Ezenwegbu, our hero, who was murdered in active service.

“Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Ubah CON, has also personally commiserated with the family of the deceased and will take full responsibility for the burial, while also catering to the welfare of his immediate family left behind, including his only child Ifeanyichukwu, a three-year-old boy.

“We call on all our supporters in Nanka to remain calm and be rest assured that no stone will be left unturned in getting to the root of this dastardly act and bringing the perpetrators to justice. We also call on the security agencies to ensure that those who committed this heinous crime against humanity as well as their sponsors are arrested to face the full wrath of the law.

“We condole with the wife and family of the deceased and pray that God, in his infinite mercy, grants him eternal rest.”