Police Arrest Fake ESN Commander, Two Others in Anambra

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

The operatives of the Anambra State Police Command have arrested an impersonator of the Commander of the Eastern Security Network (ESN) who specializes in using kidnap threats to dupe and extort unsuspecting members of society.

According to the Police Public Relations Officer of the Anambra State Police Command, DSP Ikenga Tochukwu, who disclosed this to newsmen, the suspect was arrested in Ozubulu, Ekwusigo Local Government Area of the State.

He said the imposter specialized in using two different phone numbers to issue deadly threats to people and extort money from them, including a businessman whom he recently threatened and ordered to pay him or be killed.

According to the PPRO, meticulous investigation employing technology and human assets led detectives to the hideout of the suspect, where he was arrested, and both sim cards were recovered. He added that the suspect was taken into custody and will soon be arraigned in court.

In a related development, the Police Spokesman said two suspects were also similarly apprehended at Umunze, Orumba South L.G.A. after painstaking investigation.

He said the suspects had sent text messages to their victim, identifying themselves as members of ESN and demanding him to pay them a huge sum, or else he and his daughter would be kidnapped and killed.

The two suspects, according to him, are also currently in detention, awaiting arraignment in court.

In his reaction, the State Police Commissioner, CP Aderemi Adeoye, commended the diligence and painstaking efforts of the Divisional Police Officers (DPOs) and officers involved, while also reassuring the Command’s commitment to motivating its personnel for continued optimal performance in ensuring the safety and security of the public.

