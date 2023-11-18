8.4 C
Police Arrest Man Who Sells Pump Action in Onitsha, Two Others, Recover 23 Guns, 625 Bullets

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

Police in Anambra State, have arrested three persons in connection with illegal firearms deal in the Onitsha area of the State.

The Police Public Relations Officer for the State Police Command, DSP Ikenga Tochukwu disclosed this in a statement to newsmen on Saturday, in which he said one of the arrested suspects was a major arm dealer, while the other two were his accomplices.

According to him, the three-man gun running syndicate was busted following weeks of intensive surveillance by operatives of the Command.

He said: “A total of twenty-three automatic Pump Action guns and 625 live cartridges were recovered.

“So far, three suspects have been arrested in Onitsha while investigation is being expanded.

“The Commissioner of Police, CP Aderemi Adeoye, has commended the operatives involved in the operation on the instruction of the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, Ph.D, NPM, who provided guidance throughout the operation.”

