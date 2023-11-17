8.4 C
Like Imo, Inspector General Of Police Bows To Pressure – Redeploys Bayelsa CP

From Joshua Chibuzom

The Inspector General of Police, Olukayode Egbetokun, has ordered the redeployment of the Commissioner of Police in Bayelsa State, Tolani Alausa.

Impartial Observers reports that there were a series of protests in Yenagoa, the state capital, for the redeployment of Alausa over alleged bias in the build-up to last Saturday’s governorship election.

Meanwhile, a new Commissioner of Police, Alonyenu Idu, has been deployed to take charge of the Bayelsa State Police Command.

A statement on Thursday by the Police Public Relations Officer, Asinim Butswat, said, “The Bayelsa State Police Command wishes to inform the general public that a new Commissioner of Police has been posted to the state. He is CP Alonyenu Francis Idu.

“The CP has officially assumed duty as the 37th Commissioner of Police, Bayelsa State Command, having taken over from CP Tolani H. Alausa, who has been redeployed to the Force Headquarters, Abuja.

“The CP hails from Benue State and was appointed to the Nigeria Police Force in 1992 as cadet Assistant Superintendent of Police. He is a seasoned police officer with vast experience in operations, such as Police Mobile Force, insurgency and banditry operations, and investigation in counter-terrorism, fraud and other money laundering-related crimes.

“The CP solicits for the cooperation of the good people of Bayelsa State. He also reassures that the police command, under his watch, will ensure the protection of lives and property, guarantee public safety and sustain social harmony.”

