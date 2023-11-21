Islamic body offers scholarship to 857 indigent students in Nasarawa State

The Islamic Society of Eggonland (ISE) a Nasarawa based charity organisation, has awarded scholarship to 857 indigent students pursuing higher education in various academic fields in the country.

Alhaji Umar Galle, the General Secretary of the organisation said this at a news conference in Nasarawa Eggon on Tuesday.

Galle said that the organisation provided scholarship to indigent students from low -income backgrounds, regardless of their faith and ethnicity, who were pursuing higher education in various academic fields.

He said that the amount given to each beneficiary depended on students course of study.

”For example, medicine students did not take the same amount with social science students among other fields.

”Out of the 857 scholarship recipients, a total of 526 are new beneficiaries and 331 are existing or old beneficiaries.

” Out of the 857 scholarship recipients, 649 are Muslims and 208 are Christians,” he said.

Galle said that the organisation received 758 applications in 2023, adding that it shortlisted 526 and rejected 232 based on its eligibility criteria.

“Out of the 758 new applications, 546 were from Muslim students and 208 were from Christian students.

” We shortlisted 406 and 120 respectively and rejected 140 and 88 respectively,” he said.

Abdullahi Galle said that out of the 857 recipients, 517 were males while 340 were females.

” Out of the 857 scholarship recipients, 9 are pursuing Ph.D, 26 are pursuing M.Sc is pursuing law part 11, one is pursuing PGD and 481 are pursuing B.Sc.

” 36 are pursuing HND, 87 are pursuing NCE, 78 are pursuing ND polytechnic, 27 are pursuing ND Nursing and midwifery and 111 are pursuing ND school and college of health,” he said.

He said that the scholarship was diverse and inclusive covering students from different religious backgrounds, genders and academic fields.

” We believe that education is the key to empowerment and development and we are committed to supporting students who have the potential and the passion to achieve their dreams,” he said.