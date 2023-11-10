I Will Not Do That Again, ‘It Is Regrettable’ – Uzodimma Apologises Over Attack On NLC President

By Joshua Chibuzo Andrew| Owerri

Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma, has said the assault on the President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Joe Ajaero, is regrettable.

Impartial Observers recalls that Ajaero was last week brutalised by men loyal to Uzodimma in alleged connivance with the Imo State Police command.

However, the Imo Police command debunked the rumour, suggesting that it took Ajaero into protective custody after receiving intel of planned mob action against the union’s leader.

Speaking during an interview on Channels TV’s Politics Today on Thursday, Uzodimma said the attack on Ajaero is regrettable to him and the government, insisting he would never support violence.

The Governor also apologised to the NLC president, urging him to act more civilly.

He said, “I was unaware that the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) president was in my state. What I did was that to condemn the action. I have never had disagreement with the labour union.”

“It has nothing to do with my government. Whether Joe Ajaero is the President of NLC or not, I will not wish this to happen to any human being. Of course I have to apologise because it happened in my state.

‘I am a Christian and believe in God. I can’t support violence. I can never support violence. Whatever happened to Joe Ajaero in my state which I am not aware of that led to him being assaulted must be regretted by both my government and myself.

“Going forward I will also like him to do thing in a more civilised manner. That was the point I was making. A man who is from my state to go on street without clearing me out; without bringing all the allegations before me.”