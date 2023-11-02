8.4 C
New York
Thursday, November 2, 2023
Search
Subscribe

BUA Cement  to inaugurate new cement plant in Sokoto by January next year

N/West
BUA slashes cement price to N3,500 per bag
BUA slashes cement price to N3,500 per bag

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.

LATEST NEWS

- Advertisement -
From Umar Ado Sokoto
One of Nigeria’s biggest and leading cement providers ,BUA has disclosed its plan to inaugurate a new cement plant in Sokoto state in January 2024.

The Chairman BUA Group Abdulsamad Rabiu, revealed  this  when he paid a courtesy visit to  Gov. Ahmad Aliyu in Sokoto .

Rabiu said that the company was diligently working to ensure the new plant, currently under construction in Sokoto and would be ready for the inauguration comes January .

He informed the governor that during his meeting with President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday in Abuja he personally intimated him of the company’s intention to inaugurate the new plant.

READ ALSO  FUDMA Students were Abducted outside the University premises……Vice Chancellor

He however said the company  extended an invitation to the president  to be our special guest at the inauguration.

The chairman emphasised that BUA Cement in Sokoto remained the largest private enterprise with the highest workforce in the entire North-West.

Rabiu, while expressing gratitude to the people of the state for providing a conducive business environment, congratulated Aliyu on his electoral victory and pledged the group’s unwavering support for his government.

He further assured that the company would remain committed to supporting the interests of the host communities through various social intervention initiatives.

Responding, Aliyu commended BUA Group for its contributions to the state through its social responsibility programmes and described the company’s efforts as remarkable.

READ ALSO  FG partners 7 states to end Cross-Border Crimes

The governor called on willing investors to come  and invest in the state saying his administration would provide a conducive environment for their business to develop .

The governor pledged continuous support from his administration to investors in the state.

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Join or social media

For even more exclusive content!

Previous article
NLC President To Undergo Ophthalmic Investigation, Brain Scan
Next article
Onitsha Niger Bridge fire disaster: normalcy returns as FRSC removes burnt vehicles

YOU MAY LIKE

Of The Week
CARTOON

TOP STORIES

- Advertisement -

Of The Week
CARTOON

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

READ ALSO  FUDMA Students were Abducted outside the University premises……Vice Chancellor

ABOUT US

The Impertial Observer

Contact us: 247ureports@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

2023 © 247Ureports

247Ureports Protects its' news articles from plagiarism as an important part of maintaining the integrity of our website.