BUA Cement  to inaugurate new cement plant in Sokoto by January next year

One of Nigeria’s biggest and leading cement providers ,BUA has disclosed its plan to inaugurate a new cement plant in Sokoto state in January 2024.

The Chairman BUA Group Abdulsamad Rabiu, revealed this when he paid a courtesy visit to Gov. Ahmad Aliyu in Sokoto .

Rabiu said that the company was diligently working to ensure the new plant, currently under construction in Sokoto and would be ready for the inauguration comes January .

He informed the governor that during his meeting with President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday in Abuja he personally intimated him of the company’s intention to inaugurate the new plant.

He however said the company extended an invitation to the president to be our special guest at the inauguration.

The chairman emphasised that BUA Cement in Sokoto remained the largest private enterprise with the highest workforce in the entire North-West.

Rabiu, while expressing gratitude to the people of the state for providing a conducive business environment, congratulated Aliyu on his electoral victory and pledged the group’s unwavering support for his government.

He further assured that the company would remain committed to supporting the interests of the host communities through various social intervention initiatives.

Responding, Aliyu commended BUA Group for its contributions to the state through its social responsibility programmes and described the company’s efforts as remarkable.

The governor called on willing investors to come and invest in the state saying his administration would provide a conducive environment for their business to develop .

The governor pledged continuous support from his administration to investors in the state.