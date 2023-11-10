8.4 C
New York
Friday, November 10, 2023
Search
Subscribe

Benue: Court Strikes Out Motion For Time Abridgment, Hears Suit Stopping Appointment Of Caretaker Chairs December 11

N/Central
Benue: Court Strikes Out Motion For Time Abridgment, Hears Suit Stopping Appointment Of Caretaker Chairs December 11
Benue: Court Strikes Out Motion For Time Abridgment, Hears Suit Stopping Appointment Of Caretaker Chairs December 11

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.

LATEST NEWS

- Advertisement -

From: Denen Achussah, Makurdi

A Makurdi High Court presided by Justice Polycarp Kwaghar on Thursday, 9th November, struck out Motion on Notice Number MHC/1982M/2023 seeking abridgement of time to hear the suit, which seeks to stop the appointment of Caretaker Committees for Local Government Councils in Benue State.

Rights activist, Akume Sesugh, had last month initiated a suit marked as MHC/347/2023, against the Governor of Benue State and four others, “for sacking (indefinitely suspending) all elected council officials” in the state.

When the matter came up for hearing, the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice and Public Order, Fidelis Mnyim, himself a party in the suit drew the attention of the court to what he termed “the gross and manifest incompetence of the said motion,” seeking Abridgment of time.

READ ALSO  Mbaivur/Mbasombo crisis: Benue govt warns both communities against alleged planned renewed crisis

Counsel to the plaintiff/applicant, A.D. Butu, Esq, upon realising that “the motion was dead on arrival” applied to withdraw same and same was accordingly struck out.

The trial judge therefore, adjourned the matter to 11th December, 2023 for hearing of the substantive suit.

It could be recalled that earlier in June this year, the Benue State Assembly recommended the suspension of council chairs in the state on account of alleged financial infractions.

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Join or social media

For even more exclusive content!

Previous article
Judicial Robbery of Electoral Victories in Plateau State – By Sanusi Muhammad
Next article
Water, Power Among Top Priorities of Soludo’s Administration — Commissioner Chukwuemeka

YOU MAY LIKE

Of The Week
CARTOON

TOP STORIES

- Advertisement -

Of The Week
CARTOON

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

READ ALSO  A/Court Affirms Sen Udende's Election

ABOUT US

The Impertial Observer

Contact us: 247ureports@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

2023 © 247Ureports

247Ureports Protects its' news articles from plagiarism as an important part of maintaining the integrity of our website.