Benue: Court Strikes Out Motion For Time Abridgment, Hears Suit Stopping Appointment Of Caretaker Chairs December 11

From: Denen Achussah, Makurdi

A Makurdi High Court presided by Justice Polycarp Kwaghar on Thursday, 9th November, struck out Motion on Notice Number MHC/1982M/2023 seeking abridgement of time to hear the suit, which seeks to stop the appointment of Caretaker Committees for Local Government Councils in Benue State.

Rights activist, Akume Sesugh, had last month initiated a suit marked as MHC/347/2023, against the Governor of Benue State and four others, “for sacking (indefinitely suspending) all elected council officials” in the state.

When the matter came up for hearing, the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice and Public Order, Fidelis Mnyim, himself a party in the suit drew the attention of the court to what he termed “the gross and manifest incompetence of the said motion,” seeking Abridgment of time.

Counsel to the plaintiff/applicant, A.D. Butu, Esq, upon realising that “the motion was dead on arrival” applied to withdraw same and same was accordingly struck out.

The trial judge therefore, adjourned the matter to 11th December, 2023 for hearing of the substantive suit.

It could be recalled that earlier in June this year, the Benue State Assembly recommended the suspension of council chairs in the state on account of alleged financial infractions.