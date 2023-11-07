Bauchi Gov backs partnership with Governors Women forum on empowerment

From Ahmad SAKA ,Bauchi

Bauchi State Governor Senator Bala Abdulkadir Muhammad has appreciated the significant strides made by the Nigerian Governors Wives’ Forum in addressing various social issues through empowering women and promoting gender friendly policies.

Governor Bala Stated this today when he received the executives and members of the Governors wives forum that paid him.a courtesy visit at the Council Chambers, Government House, Bauchi, He said the forum’s initiatives have impacted positively in the lives of numerous individuals, especially women, children, and vulnerable groups.

Represented by the State The Deputy Governor Auwal Muhammad Jatau, Governor Bala said that, through education, healthcare, skills acquisition programs, and economic empowerment projects, the forum has exemplified what “service to humanity” truly means.

He described the Nigerian Governors Wives’ Forum as an excellent platform for exchanging ideas that will help to shape government’s policies and programs towards achieving gender equality and empowering women across states of country and stressed the need for using the platform to forge long-lasting partnerships and establish networks that will address social, economic, and political barriers faced by women.

The Governor express our sincere gratitude to the Chairperson and the entire committee for giving Her Excellency, the First Lady of Bauchi State, Hajiya Aisha Bala Mohammed the privilege to host your quarterly meeting in Bauchi, which serves as an exceptional platform for powerful women to come together, share experiences, and devise strategies for nation-building.

“As you are aware, Nigeria has always recognized the essential role of women in our society. Women have exemplified their capabilities, resilience, and leadership qualities and again, proving that they are an integral part of our nation’s progress. With such a distinguished gathering of Governors’ wives here today, I am confident that our collective efforts will pave the way for a brighter and better Nigeria.”

He told the First Ladies that, in Bauchi state, his administration shared the same vision of the forum of empowering women and ensuring their active participation in every aspect of our society.

He said the government has implemented various programs to uplift women, such as promoting girl-child education, providing access to quality healthcare services, and initiating income-generating projects focused on skill development and entrepreneurship with a firm belief that when women are educated, healthy, and economically empowered, they become the driving force for socio-economic development.

According to him, the Governor and his cabinet in Bauchi state are committed to promoting gender equality, advocating for the rights of women, and ensuring that they are given equal opportunities to excel in all spheres of life and urged stakeholders to join hands in strengthening the role of women, not just within states but throughout the country.

“I want to use this golden opportunity to express our profound appreciation to Her Excellency, the First Lady of Bauchi State, Hajiya Aisha Bala Mohammed, the first Sarauniya of Bauchi state for working tirelessly to empower women and address their challenges through your pet project, Almuhibba Foundation in line with the vision of the Governors Wives’ Forum.”

Earlier, the chairperson of the Nigerian Governors Wives’ Forum and First Lady of Kwara State, Ambassador Olufolake Abdulrazaq appreciated Governor Bala Mohammed for supporting the forum to succeed and in particular the first lady of Bauchi to implement various women-children friendly policies and programmes.