Read The Chicago State University Sworn Deposition On Tinubu’s Alleged Certificate Forgery

The controversy brewing around the authenticity of the degree certificate presented by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to the electoral umpire during the period leading up to the election – continues to brew uncontrolled. The resent disclosure by the varsity in Chicago along with the deposition appears to have raved up the spin doctors from both sides of the political aisle.

What is clear from the deposition is that the certificate presented to the INEC was disowned by the varsity in Chicago,

Below is a copy of the unverified draft copy of the deposition by the Chicago State University [CSU] Registrar concerning the Degree Certificate presented by the President of Nigeria, Bola Ahmed Tinubu to the electoral umpire – Independent National Electoral Commission [INEC].

The unverified transcript of the deposition [click to download]

