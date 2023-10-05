8.4 C
New York
Thursday, October 5, 2023
Search
Subscribe

Read The Chicago State University Sworn Deposition On Tinubu’s Alleged Certificate Forgery

National
Unverified Copy of the CSU Deposition on Tinubu's Alleged Certificate Forgery
Unverified Copy of the CSU Deposition on Tinubu's Alleged Certificate Forgery

Published:

Reading time: Less than 1 min.

LATEST NEWS

- Advertisement -

The controversy brewing around the authenticity of the degree certificate presented by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to the electoral umpire during the period leading up to the election – continues to brew uncontrolled. The resent disclosure by the varsity in Chicago along with the deposition appears to have raved up the spin doctors from both sides of the political aisle.

What is clear from the deposition is that the certificate presented to the INEC was disowned by the varsity in Chicago,

Below is a copy of the unverified draft copy of the deposition by the Chicago State University [CSU] Registrar concerning the Degree Certificate presented by the President of Nigeria, Bola Ahmed Tinubu to the electoral umpire – Independent National Electoral Commission [INEC].

READ ALSO  Osita Chidoka Calls The US Court Order On Chicago State University: "A National Embarrassment"

The unverified transcript of the deposition [click to download]

.

.

.

.

.

.

;

;

;

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Join or social media

For even more exclusive content!

Previous article
Why food security is critical to the renewed hope agenda—Idris
Next article
Forensic Take: Why Tinubu Forged His Certificate Part 2 – By Miss Pearls

YOU MAY LIKE

Of The Week
CARTOON

TOP STORIES

- Advertisement -

Of The Week
CARTOON

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

The Impertial Observer

READ ALSO  Anambra Herbalist Impregnates Daughter, Buries Newborn Baby, Attacks Wife with Matchete

Contact us: 247ureports@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

2023 © 247Ureports

247Ureports Protects its' news articles from plagiarism as an important part of maintaining the integrity of our website.