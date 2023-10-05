Forensic Take: Why Tinubu Forged His Certificate Part 2 – By Miss Pearls

Yesterday, I released part 1 of my Forensic take on the CSU documents. I refused to release this part so as not to jeopardize the Deposition or give the agbado minions expo before the deposition.

The reality is, critical analysis of the documents released points towards the following: Tinubu utilized someone else’s identity and transcript to gain admission.

The questions as to whether he attended CSU Personally or if he paid a proxy to attend on his behalf only to show up at important/critical events is a question the upcoming FBI investigation will unveil.

However what is not in question is that notwithstanding the methods he used for attendance, HE DID NOT GRADUATE FROM CSU!

Walk with me!

An analysis of the documents released and labelled 0017, 0018, 0026, 0027, 0028, 0029 and 0032 by CSU lend credence to the fact that he didn’t finish and did not complete the 1979 session.

As at 1979, he had 15 TOTAL SEMESTER HOURS PENDING (yet to be completed – it was 21 then later reduced to 15).

Exhibit 26 in particular seems to points to some of what was outstanding. It states : “You have not passed the English qualifying exam and the credits that you have previously earned in composition will not be recorded on your transcript UNTIL you have passed the examination. You should enroll in English 222. A passing score on the English qualifying examination has been required prior to admission into any major or professional program for students admitted to the university as of September 1975.”

The second damning part of Exhibit 26 states : “see enclosed to determine a recommended or mandatory Mathematics course based upon your test scores and your major. As of September 1979, Mathematics 101 and 104 are prerequisites to each regular 100 level mathematics or Computer science course. A passing score on the arithmetic section of the mathematics placement examination or successful completion is a graduation requirement for students admitted to the University as of January 1977.”

We also do not see any transcript of grades or scores dated 1979. (You can understand why he makes all those balablu Bulaba grammatical blunders. He couldn’t pass simple English)

Considering the fact that CSU was ordered to tender all they have, we can reasonably conclude HE DID NOT MEET THE REQUIREMENTS FOR GRADUATION HENCE WHY HE WAS NEVER ISSUED A DIPLOMA CERTIFICATE TO BEGIN WITH.

THIS IS WHY HE HAD TO FORGE A CERTIFICATE. HE NEVER GRADUATED!

This is why he never requested a replacement certificate either. YOU CAN’T REPLACE WHAT YOU NEVER HAD.

He used this fake certificate to GBAJUE a lot of organizations and people.

The real meat of the matter now is how someway somehow, a replacement certificate was issued by CSU for someone who NEVER met graduation requirements.

This is the BONE the FBI must thoroughly pick with CSU and all those who were complicit in the scheme MUST GO TO JAIL!

FBI Chicago, do your work dispassionately.

God bless AMERICA!

It will be the most damming judgement ever. This is why Nigerians should make this an international event, this disposition has to go out to the entire world. Make a public display of the man and his party.

There is absolutely no other judgement expected from this than to disqualify Tinubu.

I will wait to see how the Supreme Court will wriggle their way into re-affirming this international bandit as President!