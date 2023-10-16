Imo Gov : Emeka Ihedioha Under Fire As Kinsmen Accuse Him Of Working For Uzodimma Against Owerri Interest

By Joshua Chibuzo Andrew | Owerri

Owerri Youths have raised alarm that the former governor of Imo State, Rt. Honourable Emeka Ihedioha is among those secretly working for the incumbent Govenor, Hope Uzodimma’s re-election against the interest of Owerri Zone to produce the next governor of the state in the forthcoming Imo governorship election.

The youths said Ihedioha’s secret alliance with the ruling All Progressives Congress in Imo State and Governor Hope Uzodimma will endanger the Owerri zone chances of producing the next Govenor of the State in the nearest governorship poll.

They also accused Ihedioha and his political loyalists of circulating fake news on social media about unfounded removal of the PDP National Scribe, Senator Samuel Nnaemeka Anyanwu who is also the candidate of the PDP in the poll from Owerri zone extraction.

This was made known to 247, in a press statement circulated on internet platforms by Honourable Mike Iheanetu, former Lawmaker in the state on Sunday.

The statement read in full; “Dear Rt Hon Emeka Ihedioha, We, the Owerri zone youths, have recently posed a question to you and are eagerly awaiting your response. The question we have asked is whether you are supporting Owerri zone or not. As the youths of Owerri zone, we are now more vigilant and astute, closely observing the actions and statements of our leaders.

“We understand that we previously expressed our concerns about your perceived silence on issues concerning Owerri zone through media platforms. However, we appreciate that our message has reached you, as evidenced by your functioning media team. We are still waiting for your response.

“It is important to note that Governor Hope Uzodinma does not have any secrets, as we always receive information about his visits, including his late-night visit to your village after your mother’s burial and your meetings overseas. We kindly request that you open up and clarify your stance on Owerri zone, as it will help us understand whether you are fully supportive of our region or not. As a leader, it is crucial that you address these concerns.

“Furthermore, we find it extremely unfair that your associates spread false news about Senator Samuel Anyanwua being sacked as the National Secretary of the PDP. Senator Samuel Anyanwua is your brother from Owerri zone, and while he is actively campaigning in Imo State, you allegedly worked towards his removal in Abuja. This kind of distraction is detrimental to our region’s progress, and we hope you are aware of the consequences. If Senator Samuel Anyanwua is indeed removed from his position, it will negatively impact Imo State, as the PDP’s National Secretary may not visit our state again.

“In the past, Rt Hon Emeka Ihedioha, you were always at the forefront in advocating for the interests of Owerri zone. However, we have noticed your absence and silence recently. Therefore, we urgently call upon you to address the concerns of Owerri zone. Failure to do so will result in our perception of you as a betrayer. We are closely monitoring your future actions and eagerly await your response within the seven-day deadline that has been set.

“Note

Let Ihedioha New Media Leave Chief Mike Iheanetu Alone That Is not The Response We Are Awaiting For Any More Attack We Will Open Up Facts Why We Call On His excellence Rt Hon Emeka ihedioha To Address Owerri Zone

Yours sincerely,

The Owerri Zone Youths”