By Izunna Okafor, Awka

The Prof. Chukwuma Soludo-led Anambra State government has gotten two more commissioner added to its cabinet.

According to reports, the new Commissioners, Mr. Izuchukwu Moses Okafor and Mrs. Beverly Nkemdiche Ikpeazu, were confirmed by the State House of Assembly during plenary on Thursday.

While Mr. Okafor was confirmed as Commissioner for Finance; Mrs. Ikpeazu was confirmed as the Commissioner for Special Duties.

More details later…