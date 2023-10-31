REVEALED : How Uzodimma, APC Hired China, South Korea Hackers, Reserve 4000 Hotels For Election Riggers

By Special Correspondent

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in Imo State have accused the APC candidate for Imo State governorship election, Hope Uzodimma of hiring China and South Korea Hackers to manipulate the November 11, election.

The allegation was contained in a press statement signed by Ikenna Onuoha, the PDP governorship Campaign spokesman in Imo, and made available to newsmen.

Their statement read partly;

“The Sam-Jones Governorship Campaign Organization in Imo state is utterly appalled to inform Imo people of another plot by Hope Uzodinma to hide foreign machineries in over 4000 hotel rooms in the state.

“These machineries, according to credible information were allegedly hired from China, South Korea and five other states in Southern Nigeria. Their job is to hack and corrupt all election gadgets (BVAS) and ensure that it malfunctions on the election day.

“Information further revealed that another reason for renting all the rooms is to frustrate election observers, Civil Society Organizations (CSOs), and officials of opposition political parties from having access to any hotel room when they arrive Imo for election monitoring.

“This criminal plot was uncovered in a letter dated 25th October, 2023 with reference No: MTC&CA/S.76/VOL.1/T/90, captioned, “Request for Reservation of Your Hotel Rooms from 4th November-12th November, 2023” and signed by the Commissioner for Tourism, Barr Jerry Egbule Egemba. Uzodinma was alleged to have threatened to demolish any hotel that fails to comply with the directive within the dates mentioned.

“Cumulatively, the hotel renting will cost Imo state over N5 billion. This huge sum meant to be lavished on frivolities belongs to Imo tax Payers. This is indeed, a sign of defeat for an incumbent Governor of a state to resort to brigandage in a bid to save his job. Uzodinma is aware that he cannot win the November 11 Governorship election, this is why he has started devising means to subvert the wishes of the people. Imo people are prepared for this off-cycle election and anxious to vote APC out.

“This is a state with a debt profile of over N207 billion according to Debt Management Office (DMO), where no meaningful project in health center, agriculture, education, economy and rural roads is either ongoing or completed.

“Worthy of note, under Uzodinma as Governor, Imo state has experienced untold hardship, starvation and insecurity, yet the APC administration is doing nothing to quell the menace. It will be impossible for this government in the state led by Uzodinma to win the upcoming election owing to the fact that Imo people have rejected everything about the party and its desperate candidate.

“In the light of the above, our campaign council therefore warns Uzodinma and his party to desist from cutting corners having seen the handwriting of his political humiliation on the wall. Uzodinma and APC should respect all electoral guidelines and stop importing strangers into the state to manipulate election results.

“Our campaign council therefore appeals to all security agencies in the state and beyond to mount surveillance on hotels in the state starting from the 4th to 12th November, 2023 and arrest anyone suspected to be part of the illegal deal to forastall any break down of law and order.”