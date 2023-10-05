Gombe gov swears in Professor Garkuwa, 16 others commissioners, warns against corruption

From Ahmad Saka, Bauchi

Gombe State Governor, Alhaji Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, has swore in Professor Abdullahi Bappa Garkuwa as Conmissioner Ministry of Science and Technology and 16 newly appointed commissioners with a charge to them to shun corruption.

Speaking at the swearing-in ceremony, in Gombe today Thursday Governor Yahaya stressed that his administration has zero tolerance for corruption and incompetence.

He said that his administration’s successful implementation of the government’s agenda for development is not negotiable as their appointments were based “on merit, suitability in terms of credentials, experience, hard work, commitment, and loyalty as well as their performance at the promotion examinations and interviews,”

Yahaya said, “I would like to remind you that your appointments go along with important responsibilities. You are entrusted with the task of serving the people of Gombe State with integrity, transparency, and accountability. The decisions you make will have a direct impact on the lives of our citizens, and I have every confidence that you will approach your roles with a great sense of duty and the highest ethical standards.”

“Let me also remind you that our administration has zero tolerance for corruption and incompetence. As members of the Executive Council and as leaders in the civil service, you are expected to be diligent in your duties and prudent in the management of the scarce resources to be placed at your disposal. You must be ready to put the collective interest of Gombe State at the forefront of every decision you make. As a servant of the people, your objective should always be about the progress of our dear state and the welfare of its people.”

Five out of the 17 commissioners

served in the previous administration , two are women

The newly sworn in Commissioners include? Barrister Zubairu Umar, Mohammed Magaji, Aishatu Maigari, Dr. Habu Dahiru, Nasiru Gwani.

Barnabas Malle, Mai Kalam, Abdulkadir Waziri, Lt. Col. Abdullahi Bello, Asma’u Iganus, Sanusi Maidala, Adamu Pantami, Mohammed Gadam, Mohammed Fawu, Mijinyawa tilde, Dr. Abdullahi Garkuwa and the former Executive Chairman, Board of Internal Revenue Service, Salihu Alkali.

Meanwhile, Yahaya also swore in a new Head of Service, Ahmed Abdullahi, and the 12 new permanent secretaries are Mohammed Jalo and Adamu Kala (Akko Local Government Area), Dr. Ibrahim Yakubu (Balanga LGA), Sa’adatu Ishaya (Billiri LGA), Abubakar Adamu (Dukku); Abdulkadir Adamu, Abubakar Hassan and Ahmed Yunusa (Gombe LGA).

Others are Mohammed Ndus (Kaltungo), Abubakar Mallam (Kwami), Shuaibu Ibrahim (Shongom) and Mohammed Hina (Yamaltu Deba).