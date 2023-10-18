Kalu’s Appeal Court : Akpabio, Wike Working To Destroy Judiciary—Lamido

The Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio and the Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Nyemson Wike has been accused of working to destroy judiciary through attempts to influence court judgements

The Director-General, Arewa Summit International, Dr Bashir Lamido who made the accusation on Tuesday in Abuja warned against any foul play on the appeal court electoral matter involving the Senate Committee Chairman on Privatization and Commercialization, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu

He said that the revelation made by

Senator Elisha Abbo on the plans of the Senate President against Kalu should not be swept under the carpet.

He also recalled the statement of a Labour Party Chieftain, Elder Cosmos Okorie who alleged that Wike is making efforts to undermine Abia North senatorial zone by influencing the appeal court in favour of the People’s Democratic Party candidate, Mao Ohuanbunwa who came third in the election

According to Lamido, “ Both Akpabio and Wike should be careful otherwise they would be disgraced out of office. A wise man should know his limits and if they think they have grown too much wing to interfere in Kalu’s personal matters, I can only wish them good luck.

“Kalu was duly voted for and the Judiciary must not compromise on Kalu’s matter. Even his opponents during the tribunal case accepted that Kalu won the election but only alleged that elections did not hold in few polling units.” He said

It will be recalled that Senator Abbo yesterday

alleged that five senators have been penciled for removal over their non-support of Godswill Akpabio’s senate presidency bid.

He said this at his residence in Abuja on Monday, hours after the Court of Appeal nullified his election into the senate.

During the press conference, Abbo, who represented Adamawa North, listed Orji Uzor Kalu as one of the five senators set to be butted out of the red chambers for not supporting Akpabio’s bid.