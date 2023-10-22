Kaduna govt shuts down Al-Azhar Academy over student’s death

The Kaduna State Schools Quality Assurance Authority has shut down the Al-Azhar Academy, Zaria, following the death of a student.

The State Police Command had confirmed the arrest of the principal and the vice principal of the school for their alleged involvement in the incident which occurred on Friday, leading to the death of Marwanu Nuhu Sambo, a JSS 3 student.

It was reported that Sambo was allegedly beaten by the principal and vice principal as well as some perfects of the school over his absenteeism from school.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, ASP Mansir Hassan, had said in a statement that the command was aware of the incident, noting that two of the suspects were already in police custody.

“Police is fully aware of the incident and we are in control of the situation.”

Two suspects have been arrested in connection to the development. The CP has directed a full scale investigation on the matter and we will get to its root cause,” Hassan had said.

Following the development, The Kaduna State Schools Quality Assurance Authority ordered the closure of the school pending the outcome of the investigation into the student’s death.

“The state government, under the leadership of His Excellency, Governor Uba Sani, wishes to assure the general public of its firm resolve to ensure a conducive learning environment, equity and justice.

” Against this backdrop, members of the general public are urged to remain calm and law abiding while the investigation is carried out for justice to be served accordingly,” the statement read.